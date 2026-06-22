ETV Bharat / state

AI Gives A Voice To Gondi: Tribal Language-to-Telugu App Set For August 15 Launch

Utnoor: In a major step towards preserving tribal languages and improving communication between Adivasi communities and government officials, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor, is developing an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered application capable of instantly translating Gondi into Telugu.

The initiative is expected to help tribal communities communicate their concerns in their mother tongue while strengthening efforts to safeguard one of India's important indigenous languages.

The project is being jointly implemented by the Utnoor ITDA in Adilabad district and the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H), under the leadership of ITDA project officer Manda Makarand.

While the Centre's 'Adi Vaani' programme supports several tribal languages, it does not cover the South Indian variant of Gondi. To address this gap, the Utnoor ITDA launched a dedicated initiative tailored to the linguistic needs of Gondi-speaking tribal communities in the region.

The AI-based application is being developed using nearly 200 hours of Gondi audio recordings and a database containing around 20,000 Telugu words. Once operational, the application will be able to instantly translate spoken Gondi into Telugu, enabling officials to better understand grievances, requests and concerns raised by tribal residents.