AI Gives A Voice To Gondi: Tribal Language-to-Telugu App Set For August 15 Launch
Utnoor ITDA and IIIT Hyderabad is developing an Artificial Intelligence-powered tool to bridge communication gaps, preserve tribal language and improve access to government services.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Utnoor: In a major step towards preserving tribal languages and improving communication between Adivasi communities and government officials, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor, is developing an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered application capable of instantly translating Gondi into Telugu.
The initiative is expected to help tribal communities communicate their concerns in their mother tongue while strengthening efforts to safeguard one of India's important indigenous languages.
The project is being jointly implemented by the Utnoor ITDA in Adilabad district and the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H), under the leadership of ITDA project officer Manda Makarand.
While the Centre's 'Adi Vaani' programme supports several tribal languages, it does not cover the South Indian variant of Gondi. To address this gap, the Utnoor ITDA launched a dedicated initiative tailored to the linguistic needs of Gondi-speaking tribal communities in the region.
The AI-based application is being developed using nearly 200 hours of Gondi audio recordings and a database containing around 20,000 Telugu words. Once operational, the application will be able to instantly translate spoken Gondi into Telugu, enabling officials to better understand grievances, requests and concerns raised by tribal residents.
The project began last month (on May 10) and has actively involved Sarmadis, traditional Gondi community leaders, along with tribal elders associated with the Gondwana Panchayat Rai Centres. Technical support for the initiative is being provided by Praveen under the guidance of Gondi language coordinator Devrao. The project gained momentum following a workshop conducted with tribal elders in Utnoor to collect language inputs and community feedback.
Officials are aiming to launch the application on August 15. "This initiative will enable Adivasis to express their problems in their mother tongue, Gondi. Apart from preserving a language spoken by lakhs of people, the application will also help others understand and learn it more easily," said Makarand.
Amrut Rao of the Rai Centre said the application would serve both cultural and practical purposes. "This is an excellent tool not only for safeguarding our language but also for ensuring that it is passed on to our children. It will make it much easier for our people to explain their problems and hardships to government officials," he said.
Officials believe the AI-powered translator will significantly improve communication between tribal communities and the administration, enhance access to government services, and contribute to the preservation of the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of the Gondi-speaking population.
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