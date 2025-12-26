ETV Bharat / state

AI-Generated Image Linking Kerala CM To Sabarimala Gold Theft Accused: Police Books Congress Leader

Kozhikode: Police on Friday booked a Congress leader for allegedly circulating AI generated image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alongside Unnikrishnan Potty, accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Chevayur police in Kozhikode suo motu filed a case against N Subrahmanyan, a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, under Indian Penal Code Section 192 (intentional provocation to cause riots) and Kerala Police Act Section 120 (spreading rumours that cause public annoyance).

According to police sources, during preliminary investigation, it was found that the image was shared to create an impression of a close connection between the Chief Minister and Unnikrishnan Potty. The Opposition alliance UDF convenor Adoor Prakash had previously raised this image in the Legislative Assembly. However, M V Govindan, the state secretary of the ruling CPI(M), refuted the allegations, saying the image was fake.