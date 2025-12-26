AI-Generated Image Linking Kerala CM To Sabarimala Gold Theft Accused: Police Books Congress Leader
Published : December 26, 2025 at 11:11 AM IST
Kozhikode: Police on Friday booked a Congress leader for allegedly circulating AI generated image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alongside Unnikrishnan Potty, accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case.
Chevayur police in Kozhikode suo motu filed a case against N Subrahmanyan, a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, under Indian Penal Code Section 192 (intentional provocation to cause riots) and Kerala Police Act Section 120 (spreading rumours that cause public annoyance).
According to police sources, during preliminary investigation, it was found that the image was shared to create an impression of a close connection between the Chief Minister and Unnikrishnan Potty. The Opposition alliance UDF convenor Adoor Prakash had previously raised this image in the Legislative Assembly. However, M V Govindan, the state secretary of the ruling CPI(M), refuted the allegations, saying the image was fake.
Subrahmanyan was not available for a comment as his phone was switched off. Colleagues also said that they are unclear about his whereabouts. Meanwhile, the District Congress President Praveenkumar responded that the case against Subrahmanyan is part of a political vendetta and will be dealt with legally.
Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had cornered Congress by releasing pictures of Unnikrishnan Potty, the accused in the Sabarimala gold heist case, standing alongside Sonia Gandhi. In response, the opposition circulated images showing the Chief Minister and Potty together. SIT investigation into Unnikrishnan Potty and others in the Sabarimala gold plate case is ongoing.
