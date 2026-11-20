ETV Bharat / state

AI-Generated Image Helps Sonbhadra Police Trace Missing Woman After Five Years in Rajasthan

The breakthrough was made possible through the efforts of Constable Vijay Pandey, posted at Babhani Police Station. ( ETV Bharat )

Sonbhadra: In a successful use of artificial intelligence in police investigation, Sonbhadra Police in Uttar Pradesh have traced a woman who had been missing for five years and reunited her with her family. A constable used ChatGPT and Google Gemini AI to generate a possible current-age image of the woman from an old childhood photograph, which helped investigators identify and locate her in Rajasthan.

The breakthrough was made possible through the efforts of Constable Vijay Pandey, posted at Babhani Police Station.

Manju Devi Kharwar, a resident of Jorahi village under the Babhani police station area, had gone missing around five years ago. Her family had approached the police for help, but the absence of any recent photograph made identification difficult.

During the investigation, police found an old photograph of Manju Devi attached to a scholarship application form from 2007, when she was studying in Class IV.

Constable Vijay Pandey used the childhood photograph along with photographs of her parents and sister to generate an AI-assisted image showing how she might look at around 30 years of age.

When the generated image was shown to her family, they recognised her as Manju Devi. The police intensified the search using the image and other technical inputs.

After gathering clues in Varanasi and Agra, the investigation eventually led police to Churu district in Rajasthan.