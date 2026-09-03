AI Express Varanasi-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow After Crew Spot Smoke In Cargo
An airport spokesperson said that all 155 passengers on the flight have been safely evacuated, and the aircraft will depart for Delhi following an inspection.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Lucknow: An Air India Express flight (AI 1253) from Varanasi to Delhi made an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Thursday after crew members detected smoke in the cargo area and alerted the pilot.
The air traffic control (ATC) granted permission for the emergency landing and activated all relevant airport protocols. After the aircraft landed at around 9 am, all 155 passengers were disembarked for an inspection.
However, no suspicious objects have been found, nor has any smoke been detected.
An airport spokesperson said all 155 passengers on the flight have been safely evacuated, and the aircraft will depart for Delhi following the inspection.
On Monday evening, an Air India Express flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) following a reported bomb threat, prompting security agencies to initiate a detailed safety protocol.
The flight took off from Dammam at 10:25 am and landed at Ahmedabad airport at 4:22 pm, after the threat was reported while the aircraft was en route to Delhi. The aircraft was subsequently moved to an isolated area of the airport for security checks.
A crew member reportedly found a tissue paper in the aircraft's lavatory with the word "bomb" and alerted the pilot, who informed air traffic control and sought permission to divert the aircraft to Ahmedabad as a precaution.
After the aircraft landed, passengers and crew were taken through the prescribed security procedure. Airport authorities began preparations for a thorough search of the aircraft, including checks of the cabin, baggage and other areas.
Security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force and bomb disposal personnel, were deployed as part of the response.
Initial checks reported by local sources did not find any suspicious or explosive material, although security agencies were continuing their examination and investigation into the threat.
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