ETV Bharat / state

AI Express Varanasi-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow After Crew Spot Smoke In Cargo

Lucknow: An Air India Express flight (AI 1253) from Varanasi to Delhi made an emergency landing at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Thursday after crew members detected smoke in the cargo area and alerted the pilot.

The air traffic control (ATC) granted permission for the emergency landing and activated all relevant airport protocols. After the aircraft landed at around 9 am, all 155 passengers were disembarked for an inspection.

However, no suspicious objects have been found, nor has any smoke been detected.

An airport spokesperson said all 155 passengers on the flight have been safely evacuated, and the aircraft will depart for Delhi following the inspection.

On Monday evening, an Air India Express flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) following a reported bomb threat, prompting security agencies to initiate a detailed safety protocol.