AI Express Flight From Jeddah To Kozhikode Makes Emergency Landing At Cochin Airport

Kochi: An Air India Express flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode with 160 passengers carried out an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport here on Thursday due to issues involving its landing gear and tyre failure, an official said.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), in a statement, said that it successfully facilitated the safe emergency landing of Air India Express flight IX 398 from Jeddah to Kozhikode, which was diverted to Kochi due to a technical issue involving the right main landing gear and tyre failure.