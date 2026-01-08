AI-Driven Capacity Building Key To Future-Ready Governance: Union Minister Singh
He said that AI-enabled platforms like the iGOT Karmayogi are transforming government capacity building by shifting governance from rule-based processes to role-oriented and outcome-driven administration.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Stressing that capacity building in governance must be a continuous and role-oriented exercise, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that India's institutional framework for training civil servants is rooted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of preparing officials for rapidly evolving administrative responsibilities, and that AI-driven capacity building is key to future-ready governance.
Addressing the event "AI for Capacity Building: Transforming Governance", organised by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and Karmayogi Bharat in partnership with the India AI Mission, he said governance can no longer function within rigid silos or rule-bound procedures.
He pointed out that the iGOT Karmayogi platform marks a decisive shift from a "rule-based" to a "role-based" approach, enabling officers to better understand their responsibilities, improve accountability and focus on outcomes. "Traditional systems helped officers qualify for service, but did not always equip them for the diverse roles they assume across sectors during their careers," Singh added.
Highlighting the evolution of Mission Karmayogi, he said the initiative began with civil servants and has steadily expanded to include officials across ministries, departments and levels of government. He added that the programme has now been extended to newly recruited officers through Mission Karmayogi Prarambh, which is being offered along with appointment letters during Rozgar Melas. This, he said, allows officers to prepare for real-world administrative challenges from the very start of their careers.
Referring to the growing role of artificial intelligence in governance, Singh said under the leadership of CBC chairperson Radha Chauhan, the iGOT platform has integrated several AI-driven tools, including AI Saarthi, AI Tutor and AI-based capacity building plans. These tools are enabling personalised learning pathways, quicker planning and more effective implementation across government departments, he added.
He, however, said artificial intelligence should function strictly as an enabler. "AI must work in synergy with human intelligence. A hybrid approach is essential to strengthen governance outcomes while retaining human judgement, responsibility and ethical oversight,' the minister added.
The event saw participation from senior dignitaries, including DoPT secretary Rachna Shah, Karmayogi Bharat chairperson Subramanian Ramadora, senior officers from the Centre and states, along with representatives from academia, industry, training institutions and capacity-building units across ministries.
Setting the context for the workshop, Karmayogi Bharat CEO Chhavi Bhardwaj said iGOT has emerged as the foundational digital infrastructure for public sector capacity building, with over 1.5 crore registered learners and more than 6.7 crore course completions. AI integration is helping tailor learning content to the specific needs of officials, she noted.
Shah said AI can significantly enhance transparent, responsive and citizen-centric governance by improving the relevance, timeliness and personalisation of capacity-building initiatives. She also underlined the need for ethical safeguards and inclusive access while deploying AI in public administration.
A major highlight of the event was the launch of "Karmayogi Classroom", a new AI-enabled feature on the iGOT Karmayogi platform aimed at providing more contextual, interactive and personalised learning experiences for civil servants. The programme also featured live demonstrations and thought leadership sessions by AI ecosystem partners, showcasing AI tutors, competency mapping tools and indigenous AI solutions customised for governance needs.
Singh said learning must remain a constant process in governance as administrative challenges, citizen expectations and technology continue to evolve. He reiterated that artificial intelligence should be seen as a powerful means rather than an end, adding that a balanced model combining AI with human intelligence will be critical for building a responsive, effective and future-ready public administration.
