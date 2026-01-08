ETV Bharat / state

AI-Driven Capacity Building Key To Future-Ready Governance: Union Minister Singh

New Delhi: Stressing that capacity building in governance must be a continuous and role-oriented exercise, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that India's institutional framework for training civil servants is rooted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of preparing officials for rapidly evolving administrative responsibilities, and that AI-driven capacity building is key to future-ready governance.

Addressing the event "AI for Capacity Building: Transforming Governance", organised by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and Karmayogi Bharat in partnership with the India AI Mission, he said governance can no longer function within rigid silos or rule-bound procedures.

He pointed out that the iGOT Karmayogi platform marks a decisive shift from a "rule-based" to a "role-based" approach, enabling officers to better understand their responsibilities, improve accountability and focus on outcomes. "Traditional systems helped officers qualify for service, but did not always equip them for the diverse roles they assume across sectors during their careers," Singh added.

Highlighting the evolution of Mission Karmayogi, he said the initiative began with civil servants and has steadily expanded to include officials across ministries, departments and levels of government. He added that the programme has now been extended to newly recruited officers through Mission Karmayogi Prarambh, which is being offered along with appointment letters during Rozgar Melas. This, he said, allows officers to prepare for real-world administrative challenges from the very start of their careers.

Referring to the growing role of artificial intelligence in governance, Singh said under the leadership of CBC chairperson Radha Chauhan, the iGOT platform has integrated several AI-driven tools, including AI Saarthi, AI Tutor and AI-based capacity building plans. These tools are enabling personalised learning pathways, quicker planning and more effective implementation across government departments, he added.

He, however, said artificial intelligence should function strictly as an enabler. "AI must work in synergy with human intelligence. A hybrid approach is essential to strengthen governance outcomes while retaining human judgement, responsibility and ethical oversight,' the minister added.