AI Clinic In Andhra Pradesh To Deliver 60 Health Test Reports In Just 60 Seconds
The system uses artificial intelligence to conduct a facial scan that analyses pulse signals and subtle changes in the face
Published : September 9, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Mangalagiri/Tadepalli: An AI-powered wellness clinic at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Indira Nagar, Mangalagiri, is set to provide digital reports for up to 60 different health tests within 60 seconds.
The Aeros Wellness AI Clinic, established through a partnership between Aeros Innovation and IIVPL, is the third facility of its kind in India after similar clinics in Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The initiative has been established in Mangalagiri with the support of Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and is being introduced as a pilot project.
The system uses artificial intelligence to conduct a facial scan that analyses pulse signals and subtle changes in the face. Based on this scan, it can generate results for 28 types of health tests without requiring a blood sample.
The findings are then integrated with Internet of Things (IoT) technology to conduct another 32 types of medical tests. Together, the system is designed to generate 60 digital health reports within 60 seconds.
The AI wellness clinic is aimed at helping identify health risks, including high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular problems, along with certain chronic conditions, at an early stage.
District Medical and Health Officer Vijayalakshmi and AEROS CEO Dr Shilpa Desai inspected the arrangements for the facility on Tuesday. They also briefed the centre's doctor, Anusha Paruchuri, about the functioning and implementation of the new system. The pilot project is expected to assess the technology's effectiveness and its potential for wider use in primary healthcare settings.
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