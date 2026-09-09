ETV Bharat / state

AI Clinic In Andhra Pradesh To Deliver 60 Health Test Reports In Just 60 Seconds

Mangalagiri/Tadepalli: An AI-powered wellness clinic at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Indira Nagar, Mangalagiri, is set to provide digital reports for up to 60 different health tests within 60 seconds.

The Aeros Wellness AI Clinic, established through a partnership between Aeros Innovation and IIVPL, is the third facility of its kind in India after similar clinics in Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The initiative has been established in Mangalagiri with the support of Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and is being introduced as a pilot project.

The system uses artificial intelligence to conduct a facial scan that analyses pulse signals and subtle changes in the face. Based on this scan, it can generate results for 28 types of health tests without requiring a blood sample.