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AI Can Accelerate Sustainable Development Goals If Used Responsibly: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has immense potential to accelerate progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but its impact will depend on how responsibly the technology is used.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Conference on Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Advance Sustainable Development Goals at Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, Kharge stressed the need for educational institutions to move beyond conventional teaching and focus on research, innovation, and solving real-world problems.

The two-day conference, jointly organised by Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, the University of Wolverhampton, and the Wolverhampton-Bengaluru Centre for Research and Innovation (WBCR&I) as part of the Multidisciplinary Research and Innovation Conference Series (MRICS)-2026, brought together researchers, academicians, students, industry leaders and innovators to discuss AI-driven solutions for sustainable development.

Addressing the gathering, Kharge said globally renowned institutions such as the London School of Economics, Stanford University, and Columbia University are recognised for their emphasis on research and innovation, and Indian universities should adopt a similar approach.

"Our institutions must equip students with practical skills that improve employability and enable them to develop solutions for society," the minister said.

Referring to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by 193 countries in 2015, Kharge said that progress towards achieving the 2030 targets is slow.

"Artificial Intelligence can help bridge this gap. AI has no conscience, courage or compassion, but it becomes a powerful force multiplier when guided by people who possess those qualities," he said.

Kharge said AI-powered mobile applications are already being used to analyse chest X-rays, detect retinal diseases, and assist in cancer screening.