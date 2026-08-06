AI Can Accelerate Sustainable Development Goals If Used Responsibly: Priyank Kharge
Referring to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by 193 countries in 2015, Kharge said that progress towards achieving the 2030 targets is slow.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 12:03 AM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has immense potential to accelerate progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but its impact will depend on how responsibly the technology is used.
Speaking at the inauguration of the International Conference on Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Advance Sustainable Development Goals at Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, Kharge stressed the need for educational institutions to move beyond conventional teaching and focus on research, innovation, and solving real-world problems.
The two-day conference, jointly organised by Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, the University of Wolverhampton, and the Wolverhampton-Bengaluru Centre for Research and Innovation (WBCR&I) as part of the Multidisciplinary Research and Innovation Conference Series (MRICS)-2026, brought together researchers, academicians, students, industry leaders and innovators to discuss AI-driven solutions for sustainable development.
Addressing the gathering, Kharge said globally renowned institutions such as the London School of Economics, Stanford University, and Columbia University are recognised for their emphasis on research and innovation, and Indian universities should adopt a similar approach.
"Our institutions must equip students with practical skills that improve employability and enable them to develop solutions for society," the minister said.
Referring to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by 193 countries in 2015, Kharge said that progress towards achieving the 2030 targets is slow.
"Artificial Intelligence can help bridge this gap. AI has no conscience, courage or compassion, but it becomes a powerful force multiplier when guided by people who possess those qualities," he said.
Kharge said AI-powered mobile applications are already being used to analyse chest X-rays, detect retinal diseases, and assist in cancer screening.
In the agriculture sector, satellite imagery and AI-based analytics are helping farmers make informed decisions regarding crop selection and water management. Government departments are also using predictive analytics to prepare for climate-related disasters.
"We are moving towards Intelligent Governance by integrating AI and large datasets to deliver faster and more efficient citizen services through digital platforms, including WhatsApp," Kharge said.
The minister said Karnataka is the world's fourth-largest technology cluster and one of India's leading AI hubs, backed by a highly skilled workforce and a thriving startup ecosystem.
"The government has supported nearly 1,500 startups through grant-based funding without taking equity. Our Elevate programme is now focusing on deep technology and AI startups that address real-world challenges," he added.
Kharge also announced that Karnataka is working towards establishing India's first university dedicated exclusively to Artificial Intelligence. The state government is also formulating a sustainable data centre policy and encouraging research institutions to use public datasets responsible for developing technology-based solutions.
"We must never neglect the fundamentals of science. AI, robotics and every emerging technology are built on strong foundations in pure science. Our responsibility is to create machines that are not only intelligent and efficient but also sustainable," he said.
The conference was supported by several academic and industry partners, including Sona Star, Scale, Elbows Water Lab, Jain College (Autonomous), RV Educational Institutions, the International Youth Council, Reach Much Higher, the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Lumos by Sona and Roombr.
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