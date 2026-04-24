ETV Bharat / state

AI-Based Medical Services Show Promising Results Across Government Hospitals

Amaravati: The Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare of Andhra Pradesh has reported positive outcomes from the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based healthcare services across 18 government hospitals in the state.

According to officials, the initiative was launched under the 'AP MedTech Innovation Challenge,' which received applications from 297 startup companies. Following a three-tier evaluation process conducted by an expert committee, 18 startups were selected to deploy their solutions in public healthcare facilities.

These startups are currently offering services across multiple categories, including diagnostic tools, portable point-of-care devices, smart monitoring and wearable technologies, as well as remote care and telemedicine solutions. The department said it will soon identify and reward the top-performing startups. Incentives of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place winners, respectively, across the four categories.

In addition, one startup with exceptional performance will be awarded a work order worth Rs 1 crore to expand the delivery of advanced medical services.