AI-Based Medical Services Show Promising Results Across Government Hospitals
According to officials, the initiative was launched under the ‘AP MedTech Innovation Challenge,’ which received applications from 297 startup companies.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Amaravati: The Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare of Andhra Pradesh has reported positive outcomes from the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based healthcare services across 18 government hospitals in the state.
According to officials, the initiative was launched under the 'AP MedTech Innovation Challenge,' which received applications from 297 startup companies. Following a three-tier evaluation process conducted by an expert committee, 18 startups were selected to deploy their solutions in public healthcare facilities.
These startups are currently offering services across multiple categories, including diagnostic tools, portable point-of-care devices, smart monitoring and wearable technologies, as well as remote care and telemedicine solutions. The department said it will soon identify and reward the top-performing startups. Incentives of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place winners, respectively, across the four categories.
In addition, one startup with exceptional performance will be awarded a work order worth Rs 1 crore to expand the delivery of advanced medical services.
According to officials, a total of 12,677 patients received medical services through these AI-driven solutions under the supervision of doctors in a 37-day period between February and March. The services were deployed in hospitals across Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, Guntur, Paderu, Kurnool, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and other locations.
The AI-enabled systems helped identify tuberculosis (TB), cataracts, cervical cancer, and respiratory distress in newborns. Additionally, doctors used AI scribes to interact with around 2,100 patients, which reduced the documentation time by 70%.
Minister for Health and Medical Education, Satyakumar Yadav, said that Andhra Pradesh has become the first in the country to deploy AI-based healthcare services across multiple hospitals through 18 startups. He credited the initiative to the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and announced that a conference will soon be held in Amaravati to showcase the outcomes of these innovations.
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