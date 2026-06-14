ETV Bharat / state

AI-Based Disease Monitoring Centre To Come Up In Vijayawada

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is setting up a Disease Monitoring and Decision Making Centre (DMDC) to detect and control diseases at an early stage.

The government will spend Rs 5.73 crore in the first year and Rs 3.7 crore annually thereafter on the centre, which is coming up at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. The centre would leverage advanced analytics and AI to assess, analyse and take decisions. Its primary objective is to help the government in improving disease tracking, early warning systems, and policy response.

A steering committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department will monitor the performance of the centre and review the results.

The centre will analyse what kind of cases are coming to hospitals and from which region. It will compile information on communicable, non-communicable and other diseases and report the ground situation to the government. The state government hopes to use these services in maternal and child care and other areas in the future.