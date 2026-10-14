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Ahmedabad's Turban Man Honoured In British Parliament For 'Adyashakti'

Anuj Mudaliar being honoured in the British Parliament ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad's Anuj Mudaliar, known as 'Turban Man', has brought glory to Gujarat and India on the international stage.

Mudaliar, known for depicting Gujarati culture through his unique art and traditional turban designs, was presented the World Book of Records award at a ceremony held at the British Parliament in London. He was given the award for his magnificent turban, designed on the theme of 'Adyashakti' (primordial energy/goddess power).

Mudaliar has been creating attractive and artistic turbans on various themes during Navratri for the last several years. His turbans are not just decorative items but depict a unique blend of Gujarati culture, tradition, religious beliefs, and Indian art. This year, Mudaliar designed 'Maa Adyashakti'. Weighing approximately five kilograms, the turban beautifully blends devotion to the Goddess (Mataji), Garba tradition, and Gujarati craftsmanship. Mudaliar was invited to attend a special Navratri event in London, where he wore the 'Adyashakti'. The unique turban aroused considerable curiosity among the audience. Mudaliar said he made the 'Adyashakti' in around two months. "I designed the turban carefully to ensure it reflected the traditions of Gujarat and devotion to the Goddess," Mudaliar said. The 'Adyashakti' (ETV Bharat)