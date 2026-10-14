Ahmedabad's Turban Man Honoured In British Parliament For 'Adyashakti'
Anuj Mudaliar was presented the World Book of Records award at the British Parliament for his latest creation, the 'Adyashakti', reports Roshan Aara.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad's Anuj Mudaliar, known as 'Turban Man', has brought glory to Gujarat and India on the international stage.
Mudaliar, known for depicting Gujarati culture through his unique art and traditional turban designs, was presented the World Book of Records award at a ceremony held at the British Parliament in London. He was given the award for his magnificent turban, designed on the theme of 'Adyashakti' (primordial energy/goddess power).
Mudaliar has been creating attractive and artistic turbans on various themes during Navratri for the last several years. His turbans are not just decorative items but depict a unique blend of Gujarati culture, tradition, religious beliefs, and Indian art.
This year, Mudaliar designed 'Maa Adyashakti'. Weighing approximately five kilograms, the turban beautifully blends devotion to the Goddess (Mataji), Garba tradition, and Gujarati craftsmanship. Mudaliar was invited to attend a special Navratri event in London, where he wore the 'Adyashakti'.
The unique turban aroused considerable curiosity among the audience. Mudaliar said he made the 'Adyashakti' in around two months. "I designed the turban carefully to ensure it reflected the traditions of Gujarat and devotion to the Goddess," Mudaliar said.
The 'Adyashakti' incorporates the Goddess's Garba, Trishul, Lotus, and many other traditional symbols. Besides, pearls, Kutch-style embroidery, intricate needlework, Koli art designs, lace, bands, and various fabrics were used to enhance the turban's charm. The intricate embellishments and beautiful styling dedicated to Mataji (Goddess) set it apart from ordinary turbans. The colors, traditional patterns, and intricate craftsmanship used in its creation highlight the unique identity of Gujarati culture.
"The 'Adyashakti' is not just a head ornament; it is a magnificent symbol of Gujarat's traditions, art, and devotion to Mother Adyashakti," Mudaliar said.
A distinctive feature of Mudaliar's art is his ability to create turbans based on different themes. He has incorporated themes ranging from GST to the COVID-19 pandemic and 'Operation Sindoor' into his work. His turbans not only showcase traditional decorations but also attempt to present contemporary events and social messages.
Expressing his delight at receiving the recognition, Mudaliar described it as a major achievement. He said that the recognition is not just his own achievement, but a moment of pride for the entire country. Mudaliar said he aims to spread Indian culture and Gujarat's traditional art forms to as many people as possible, both within the country and abroad.
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