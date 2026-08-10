ETV Bharat / state

'Please Forgive Me, Won't Do It Again': Ahmedabad Rape Accused Pleads After Being Shot In Leg While Attempting To Escape

Ahmedabad: A security guard, who was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the terrace of a residential building in Ahmedabad, was shot in the leg while allegedly attempting to escape from police custody while being taken to the crime scene, officials said on Monday. A police officer was also injured during the incident.

According to the police, the accused, Dharamsingh Ramshankarsingh, allegedly raped the woman on August 8 and fled. He was arrested on August 9 and was being escorted by a team from Jodhpur police station when the incident occurred.

Police said the accused hails from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district and had joined as a security guard only four days ago. Taking advantage of the fact that the woman was alone on the terrace of the building, where she has been staying as a paying guest, the accused allegedly raped her and fled, they said.

Police apprehended the accused based on technical surveillance. As part of legal proceedings, he was taken to the crime scene last Sunday night. During the recovery operation, the accused suddenly broke free, attacked the officers, and tried to run away. A police officer was injured during the attack.