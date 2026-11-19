ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Police Uncover Online Drug Network Running Through Dark Web

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police have uncovered a network which sold narcotic drugs through 24 dark web websites and five Telegram groups, officials said on Thursday.

A First Information Report was registered on November 18 against unidentified persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Information Technology Act.

The probe led to the identification of five Telegram groups and 24 websites advertising drugs such as cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis.

The action followed social media monitoring by the Cyber Crime Police's Social Media Monitoring Cell. Inspector D J Jadeja received information about several Telegram IDs and dark web portals advertising narcotic substances, the FIR said.

Some of the Telegram groups had hundreds of members, while one group, named Singapore Marketplace, had over 2,600 members, officials said. In one of the groups, the operators provided instructions for placing orders and making advance payments through UPI, gift cards or cryptocurrencies.

The operator of one Telegram group agreed to sell drugs when a police team contacted it by pretending to be buyers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Lavina Sinha said the police were also examining the financial transactions linked to the drug network.

"The medium of payment on these websites is usually cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum," Sinha said. No arrests have been made so far and investigation is underway to identify the operators, officials said.