Ahmedabad Police Seize Methamphetamine Worth Over Rs 14 Crore, Mumbai Man Arrested
During the operation, police intercepted a suspicious individual and detained him for questioning.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Naroda Police in Ahmedabad have seized over Rs 14 crore worth of methamphetamine and arrested a Mumbai resident allegedly involved in drug trafficking. Authorities have launched an investigation into the interstate and possible international links of the racket.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Sector-2) Jaipalsinh Rathod said Naroda Police received specific intelligence that a man carrying a large quantity of narcotics would be passing through Ahmedabad. Acting on the tip-off, officers set up surveillance near the GEB power station and culvert area at Nana Chiloda.
"During the operation, police intercepted a suspicious individual and detained him for questioning. He was identified as Mohammad Sajid Mohammad Usman Sheikh (48), a resident of Andheri in Mumbai. A search of his blue travel bag revealed several biscuit boxes and packets," Rathod added.
"When officers opened the boxes, they discovered a white substance cleverly concealed inside. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was called to the spot, and preliminary tests confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine," Rathod added.
The police said they recovered a total of 7.084 kilograms of methamphetamine. The narcotics are estimated to be worth more than Rs 14.16 crore in the international market. Authorities also recovered a mobile phone, Rs 9,820 in cash, and other belongings from the accused.
During preliminary questioning, Sheikh allegedly told police that he had been instructed to transport the consignment from Jaipur to Maharashtra.
Since there was no direct bus service available to Mumbai, he was travelling via Ahmedabad. He also reportedly admitted to having transported narcotics from Amritsar to Mumbai around 10 to 15 days earlier.
JCP Rathod said that the names of three individuals have surfaced in connection with the racket so far. To evade law enforcement agencies, the drugs were allegedly concealed inside carry bags, biscuit packets, and boxes. Police said the seized methamphetamine is of exceptionally high quality.
Separate teams have been formed to identify and apprehend other accused involved in the network. Investigators are also probing possible international links, including a suspected Nigerian connection.
Naroda Police have registered a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have intensified efforts to uncover the full extent of the trafficking network.
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