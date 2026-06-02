ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Police Seize Methamphetamine Worth Over Rs 14 Crore, Mumbai Man Arrested

Ahmedabad: The Naroda Police in Ahmedabad have seized over Rs 14 crore worth of methamphetamine and arrested a Mumbai resident allegedly involved in drug trafficking. Authorities have launched an investigation into the interstate and possible international links of the racket.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Sector-2) Jaipalsinh Rathod said Naroda Police received specific intelligence that a man carrying a large quantity of narcotics would be passing through Ahmedabad. Acting on the tip-off, officers set up surveillance near the GEB power station and culvert area at Nana Chiloda.

"During the operation, police intercepted a suspicious individual and detained him for questioning. He was identified as Mohammad Sajid Mohammad Usman Sheikh (48), a resident of Andheri in Mumbai. A search of his blue travel bag revealed several biscuit boxes and packets," Rathod added.

"When officers opened the boxes, they discovered a white substance cleverly concealed inside. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was called to the spot, and preliminary tests confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine," Rathod added.

The police said they recovered a total of 7.084 kilograms of methamphetamine. The narcotics are estimated to be worth more than Rs 14.16 crore in the international market. Authorities also recovered a mobile phone, Rs 9,820 in cash, and other belongings from the accused.