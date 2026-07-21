ETV Bharat / state

Firecrackers Worth Rs 39.5 Crore Seized From Illegal Warehouses In Ahmedabad After Deadly Factory Blast

Ahmedabad: Following the deadly explosion at an illegal firecracker factory near Ramol that claimed 10 lives, Ahmedabad Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal firecracker manufacturing units and storage facilities across the city.

As part of the drive, police seized a massive stockpile of illegally stored firecrackers worth more than Rs 39.57 crore from two warehouses in the Changodar area of Ahmedabad district.

Acting on specific intelligence, Changodar Police raided two warehouses operated by Ambika Trade Link on the Modasar-Amthapura Road. During the search, officials seized 65,954 cartons of firecrackers stored both inside the warehouses and in an adjoining shed.

The police investigation revealed violations of fire safety norms at the warehouses. Despite storing a huge quantity of explosive material, the premises reportedly lacked essential fire protection measures.