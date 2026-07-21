Firecrackers Worth Rs 39.5 Crore Seized From Illegal Warehouses In Ahmedabad After Deadly Factory Blast
The warehouses did not have a mandatory water sprinkler system to tackle emergencies and other fire resistant measures
Published : July 21, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Following the deadly explosion at an illegal firecracker factory near Ramol that claimed 10 lives, Ahmedabad Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal firecracker manufacturing units and storage facilities across the city.
As part of the drive, police seized a massive stockpile of illegally stored firecrackers worth more than Rs 39.57 crore from two warehouses in the Changodar area of Ahmedabad district.
Acting on specific intelligence, Changodar Police raided two warehouses operated by Ambika Trade Link on the Modasar-Amthapura Road. During the search, officials seized 65,954 cartons of firecrackers stored both inside the warehouses and in an adjoining shed.
The police investigation revealed violations of fire safety norms at the warehouses. Despite storing a huge quantity of explosive material, the premises reportedly lacked essential fire protection measures.
Officials found that the warehouses did not have a mandatory water sprinkler system to tackle fire emergencies.
In the factory blast case, factory manager Mehul Dodiya and his business partner Sadiq Saiyed, who were arrested earlier, were produced before an Ahmedabad Metropolitan Magistrate. While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) sought 14 days of police custody, the court remanded both accused to police custody until July 27.
In the illegal storage case, police have initiated action against Amit Kumar Modi and Kishan Patel. Changodar Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Explosives Act, and further investigation is underway.
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