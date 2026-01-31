ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Man Gets 10-Year Rigorous Imprisonment In POCSO Case

Ahmedabad: A POCSO special court in Ahmedabad on Saturday sentenced a man accused of raping a minor girl to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 42,000. The accused, Jagdish Thakor, has also been asked to pay Rs four lakh in compensation to the victim.

The case dates back to 2021, when the 43-year-old accused was charged under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. During the trial, 11 witnesses and 24 documentary and scientific pieces of evidence were examined by special judge AB Bhatt, who found the accused guilty.

Thakor frequented the minor girl's house in 2019. Finding the girl alone at home one day, he locked the door and raped her, threatening to defame her. He continued to assault the girl repeatedly for two years. In 2021, the victim's father and brother witnessed the ghastly act, which prompted the girl to reveal her ordeal to the family, who filed a police complaint.