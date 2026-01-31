Ahmedabad Man Gets 10-Year Rigorous Imprisonment In POCSO Case
The victim was repeatedly assaulted by Jagdish Thakor for two years till 2021. During the trial, 11 witnesses and 24 pieces of evidence were examined.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A POCSO special court in Ahmedabad on Saturday sentenced a man accused of raping a minor girl to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 42,000. The accused, Jagdish Thakor, has also been asked to pay Rs four lakh in compensation to the victim.
The case dates back to 2021, when the 43-year-old accused was charged under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. During the trial, 11 witnesses and 24 documentary and scientific pieces of evidence were examined by special judge AB Bhatt, who found the accused guilty.
Thakor frequented the minor girl's house in 2019. Finding the girl alone at home one day, he locked the door and raped her, threatening to defame her. He continued to assault the girl repeatedly for two years. In 2021, the victim's father and brother witnessed the ghastly act, which prompted the girl to reveal her ordeal to the family, who filed a police complaint.
A case was registered, and the victim's statement was recorded before the magistrate. Additionally, scientific evidence, including medical examination and FSL reports were taken on record by the court.
In defence, Thakor argued that the allegations were false and stemmed from a minor dispute, and that the girl was in love with him. However, the court clarified that the victim is 17 years old, while the accused is married and has two children. Therefore, the claim of consent is not legally valid and is clearly considered a crime. The accused had also filed a counter-complaint, through his counsel Dilipsinh M Thakor, of assault against the victim's family.
However, the court granted the family the benefit of probation and released them after imposing a fine. The decision sends a clear message that the law does not tolerate any excuses for crimes against minors, and that the accused will inevitably face the harshest punishment.
Also Read