Ahmedabad's Kalupur Railway Station To Turn Into 16-Floor Transport Hub by 2028; What Commuters Can Expect
The vertical transit hub of Kalupur Railway Station will offer quick access to connecting metro lines and regular train services, reports Bhumika Parmar.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Kalupur Railway Station in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is undergoing a major transformation into a 16-floor Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH), integrating conventional trains, upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, metro services and road transport under a single vertical structure.
The station will feature a high-speed bullet train terminal at the upper-most tier and regular Indian Railways platforms along with ticketing and waiting areas will be housed in the middle tiers. The metro services will be at the lowest level, made accessible via stairs, escalators and elevators.
The entire project, which is a first-of-its-kind vertical transit hub, is set for completion by 2028.
Bullet Train Terminal Structure Ready
The superstructure for the bullet train station is now complete, and the next phase will involve laying the tracks. Furthermore, connectivity is being established between the bullet train station and the metro network. Work on the MMTH in the southern section of the station has been finished, while development in the northern section is progressing rapidly.
Sharing details about the ongoing development work, Railway Divisional Manager (DRM) Ved Prakash said, "Work is being carried out in multiple phases across different sections of the station. The multi-modal transport hub in the southern section is complete, and work in the northern section is advancing quickly. The superstructure for the bullet train station is also nearly finished. The next phase will involve the laying of tracks."
The most notable aspect of Kalupur Railway Station transformation is connectivity, where railway stations, metro stations, and other transport facilities are integrated within a single complex.
Kalupur Station To Get A New Look
Prakash explained that the section of the first floor on the southern side is being utilised as a 'holding area' (waiting area) for passengers. "The complex has been designed with the bullet train station at the top, Indian Railways platforms below it, and the metro station at the lowest level. Indian Railways platforms 10, 11, and 12 are situated directly beneath this section. This arrangement ensures that while there are distinct facilities for bullet train passengers and regular rail passengers, a connectivity between the two remains in place. Provisions have also been made for lifts, stairs, and escalators to ensure easy access to the metro, he said.
According to the DRM, the infrastructure connecting the bullet train station to the metro is already in place. Arrangements are also being made to establish a connection between the bullet train station and the existing railway platforms. In the future, passengers arriving via the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will not need to waste time searching for separate modes of transport to reach the city and will be able to continue their journey using the metro or other transport services from the same location.
The project assumes significance because, alongside the construction of a dedicated station for the bullet train, attention has been paid at ensuring the continued, uninterrupted functioning of the existing railway station. The entire complex is being planned to allow the movement of regular trains to continue without disruption, while simultaneously developing modern facilities for the bullet train.
"The MMTH is a crucial component of the development of Kalupur Station. Its primary objective is to connect passengers arriving at the railway station with other modes of transport. Construction of the MMTH on the southern side of the station has been completed," he said.
Not Just A Station But A Facility Hub
According to Prakash, the building consists of 16 floors, with an additional two levels below, totaling 18 levels. Beyond office spaces, it will house various amenities for the general public and passengers. It will serve not merely as a station building, but as a comprehensive facility hub within the railway complex.
The DRM noted that the old station structure has been removed to clear space for new construction, and work is now advancing in this area as well. The development of MMTH on both the southern and northern sides is intended to streamline passenger movement, facilitating their exit from the station, access to vehicles, and travel to other parts of the city.
The construction of a roof plaza and a concourse are key components of the redevelopment of Kalupur Station. The DRM said there will be an 18-acre roof plaza and an 18-acre concourse.
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