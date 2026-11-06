ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad's Kalupur Railway Station To Turn Into 16-Floor Transport Hub by 2028; What Commuters Can Expect

Ahmedabad: The Kalupur Railway Station in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is undergoing a major transformation into a 16-floor Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH), integrating conventional trains, upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train , metro services and road transport under a single vertical structure.

The station will feature a high-speed bullet train terminal at the upper-most tier and regular Indian Railways platforms along with ticketing and waiting areas will be housed in the middle tiers. The metro services will be at the lowest level, made accessible via stairs, escalators and elevators.

The entire project, which is a first-of-its-kind vertical transit hub, is set for completion by 2028.

Work is being carried out in multiple phases across different sections of the station (ETV Bharat)

Bullet Train Terminal Structure Ready

The superstructure for the bullet train station is now complete, and the next phase will involve laying the tracks. Furthermore, connectivity is being established between the bullet train station and the metro network. Work on the MMTH in the southern section of the station has been finished, while development in the northern section is progressing rapidly.

Sharing details about the ongoing development work, Railway Divisional Manager (DRM) Ved Prakash said, "Work is being carried out in multiple phases across different sections of the station. The multi-modal transport hub in the southern section is complete, and work in the northern section is advancing quickly. The superstructure for the bullet train station is also nearly finished. The next phase will involve the laying of tracks."

Kalupur Railway Station (ETV Bharat)

The most notable aspect of Kalupur Railway Station transformation is connectivity, where railway stations, metro stations, and other transport facilities are integrated within a single complex.

Kalupur Station To Get A New Look

Prakash explained that the section of the first floor on the southern side is being utilised as a 'holding area' (waiting area) for passengers. "The complex has been designed with the bullet train station at the top, Indian Railways platforms below it, and the metro station at the lowest level. Indian Railways platforms 10, 11, and 12 are situated directly beneath this section. This arrangement ensures that while there are distinct facilities for bullet train passengers and regular rail passengers, a connectivity between the two remains in place. Provisions have also been made for lifts, stairs, and escalators to ensure easy access to the metro, he said.