ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Infant Kidnapping Case Turns Into Child Trafficking Probe

Ahmedabad: The investigation into the kidnapping of a newborn from New Ranip in Ahmedabad has taken a new turn as police are now treating the case as suspected child trafficking. Four people have been arrested so far, including a woman accused of abducting the infant, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Wadia Lake in New Ranip, where a family of daily-wage workers lived on the footpath with their children. According to police, the family was asleep late at night when a woman arrived on a two-wheeler and allegedly fled with their one-month-and-seven-day-old baby.

The family informed police after discovering that the infant was missing.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupamsingh Gahlot said around 10 teams were deployed to trace the child. The operation involved six Crime Branch teams, Local Crime Branch teams from Zones II and III and local police units. Senior officers, including the DCP Crime and DCPs monitored the investigation.

Police reconstructed the route allegedly taken by the accused and examined footage from around 1,300 CCTV cameras. The investigators were able to track the movements of those allegedly involved in the kidnapping.

Police also found that the accused had allegedly attempted to abduct another child from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital before the New Ranip incident. According to the police commissioner, the accused reached the hospital between 9:55 pm and 10 pm and allegedly took a child. However, after discovering that the child was a girl, they allegedly abandoned her and fled.

After CCTV footage showed a woman carrying the infant on a two-wheeler, police established checkpoints across the city and deployed teams at railway stations, bus terminals and other locations.

According to police, the accused planned to take the baby to Noida but could not leave Ahmedabad because of the police checkpoints.

Police said the woman identified as Jinal Parmar had arrived in Ahmedabad only around 15 days before the kidnapping. Amid the intensive search, she allegedly abandoned the infant near the far side of Wadia Lake at around 4 am on October 3 and fled.

Around 30 minutes later, a passer-by alerted police through the 112-emergency helpline. A police team reached the spot, rescued the baby and reunited the infant with the parents after confirming the child's identity.

According to the preliminary investigation, Jinal Parmar had previously worked for Zepto in Noida before coming to Ahmedabad. Police said she was familiar with the New Ranip area and knew that families of daily-wage workers lived on the footpaths there.

Investigators said Parmar came into contact with another accused, Bhubaneshwar alias Bhanu Jatav, while working in Noida.

Police Commissioner Gahlot said Bhanu had allegedly received an assignment from another person to procure a baby. The alleged deal involved a payment of Rs 10 lakh for bringing a baby boy of around one month of age.

According to police, three accused were allegedly supposed to receive Rs 2 lakh each, while the remaining Rs 4 lakh was to go to Bhanu. Investigators are now trying to identify the person who allegedly commissioned the operation and determine whether others were involved.