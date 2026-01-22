Two-Month-Old Marriage Ends In Tragedy As Ahmedabad Husband Shoots Wife, Dies By Suicide; Probe On
The couple, married for two months, were identified as Yashraj and Rajeshwari Gohil; Yashraj was the nephew of Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A man allegedly shot his wife dead in Ahmedabad's Bodakdev area and later died by suicide. Police said that the incident occurred at NRI Tower on Judges Bungalow Road in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
According to police, the accused is identified as Yashraj Gohil, while the deceased woman is Rajeshwari Gohil. The couple had been married for barely two months. Yashraj Gohil was the nephew of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil.
Preliminary investigation suggests that an argument broke out between the husband and wife inside their flat. Following the dispute, Yashraj allegedly shot Rajeshwari with his licensed revolver. After firing at his wife, he called the 108 emergency service seeking medical help. When the ambulance staff reached the spot and were shifting the injured woman out of the house, Yashraj shot himself. Both were rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared Rajeshwari dead. Yashraj also succumbed to his injuries shortly after.
Police officials said that Yashraj's mother was present at the time of the incident. The couple had attended a family dinner on the night of January 21, hours before the tragedy unfolded.
Further details revealed that Yashraj Gohil was working as a Class Two officer with the Gujarat Maritime Board. His licensed revolver has been seized, and forensic teams have examined the scene.
The Vastrapur police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the reason behind the dispute. Statements of family members and witnesses are being recorded. Police officials said that more details would emerge after completion of the investigation.
