Two-Month-Old Marriage Ends In Tragedy As Ahmedabad Husband Shoots Wife, Dies By Suicide; Probe On

Ahmedabad: A man allegedly shot his wife dead in Ahmedabad's Bodakdev area and later died by suicide. Police said that the incident occurred at NRI Tower on Judges Bungalow Road in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

According to police, the accused is identified as Yashraj Gohil, while the deceased woman is Rajeshwari Gohil. The couple had been married for barely two months. Yashraj Gohil was the nephew of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil.

Preliminary investigation suggests that an argument broke out between the husband and wife inside their flat. Following the dispute, Yashraj allegedly shot Rajeshwari with his licensed revolver. After firing at his wife, he called the 108 emergency service seeking medical help. When the ambulance staff reached the spot and were shifting the injured woman out of the house, Yashraj shot himself. Both were rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared Rajeshwari dead. Yashraj also succumbed to his injuries shortly after.