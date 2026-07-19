ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Firecracker Unit Blast: Owner Of Factory, His Mother And Partner Arrested

Ahmedabad: The owner of the firecracker factory at Ramol area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where nine persons were killed in a massive explosion, has been arrested along with his mother and partner.

The CCTV footage of the blast showed its intensity as it shattered the glass of nearby offices. Following the incident, the administration sealed illegally operation firecracker units in the area.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, in a press conference, police arrested the main accused, factory owner Mehul Dodia, his mother, and partner Sadiq Syed. "They were present at the blast site and were injured. The factory was closed in March due to lack of licence. The firecracker factory was operating without a licence renewal," he said.

Following the death of nine persons in the mishap, a joint team of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), police, and fire department swung into action. The administration immediately shut down two units illegally manufacturing firecrackers in open fields in Ramol and Vastral areas.

The large quantities of firecrackers found at the locations were confiscated and destroyed by pouring water on them. In addition to the two units, the police and estate department also conducted extensive investigations in other areas, including Narol (South Zone).

The bodies of those killed in the mishap were taken for postmortem to the city's LG Hospital. They were handed over to their families after completion of the procedure. The deceased included five members of a family.

List of those killed in the mishap

1. Rinku Bharatbhai Charel (16)