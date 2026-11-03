ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Fire: 23-Year-Old Dies During Treatment After Jumping From Office Building, Police Register Case

Ahmedabad: A 23-year-old man died and another person was seriously injured after jumping from the second floor of an office building to escape a fire in Ahmedabad's Thaltej area on Monday night.

The deceased, identified as Rachit Patel, a native of Rajkot, sustained serious injuries in the fall and died during treatment. The fire broke out around 9.30 pm at Magnet Corporate Park near Zydus Hospital.

The fire started in an office on the building's second floor, filling the premises with thick smoke and blocking the exit route. Two employees jumped from a window to save themselves, while several others took refuge on the building's exterior ledge and waited for help.

According to Bodakdev police station Inspector Sandip Khambhala, around 30-40 people were trapped inside the private IT company's office when the fire broke out. While some employees managed to escape on their own, others were stranded on the building's ledge.

Residents helped evacuate people using ladders. Fire personnel also launched a rescue operation and used ladders to bring three people out safely, according to Fire Officer Abhishek Tomar.

Firefighters simultaneously worked to extinguish the blaze and rescue those trapped inside. Another person who jumped from the building sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Zydus Hospital.

Five others who suffered from suffocation and minor injuries were taken to Sola Civil Hospital. They received primary treatment and were subsequently discharged. Their condition was reported to be stable.