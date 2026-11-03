Ahmedabad Fire: 23-Year-Old Dies During Treatment After Jumping From Office Building, Police Register Case
Around 30-40 people were reportedly trapped inside the private IT company, while firefighters and residents joined hands to evacuate those stranded.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A 23-year-old man died and another person was seriously injured after jumping from the second floor of an office building to escape a fire in Ahmedabad's Thaltej area on Monday night.
The deceased, identified as Rachit Patel, a native of Rajkot, sustained serious injuries in the fall and died during treatment. The fire broke out around 9.30 pm at Magnet Corporate Park near Zydus Hospital.
The fire started in an office on the building's second floor, filling the premises with thick smoke and blocking the exit route. Two employees jumped from a window to save themselves, while several others took refuge on the building's exterior ledge and waited for help.
According to Bodakdev police station Inspector Sandip Khambhala, around 30-40 people were trapped inside the private IT company's office when the fire broke out. While some employees managed to escape on their own, others were stranded on the building's ledge.
Residents helped evacuate people using ladders. Fire personnel also launched a rescue operation and used ladders to bring three people out safely, according to Fire Officer Abhishek Tomar.
Firefighters simultaneously worked to extinguish the blaze and rescue those trapped inside. Another person who jumped from the building sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Zydus Hospital.
Five others who suffered from suffocation and minor injuries were taken to Sola Civil Hospital. They received primary treatment and were subsequently discharged. Their condition was reported to be stable.
Fire Spreads To First Floor, Office Equipment Damaged
Additional Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia said the fire broke out on the second floor of the four-storey building and later spread to the first floor. Most offices in the complex, except the one on the second floor where the fire started, were closed at the time.
After considerable efforts, firefighters brought the blaze under control and began cooling operations. The fire damaged office furniture, equipment and other materials.
A short circuit in the electrical wiring is suspected to have caused the fire, although the exact reason is yet to be known.
Police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with Rachit Patel's death and initiated an investigation into the incident.
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