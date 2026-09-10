Ahmedabad Families Remain Dejected After 'Demolition' Of Houses, Rue Becoming Homeless
A total of 83 structures were demolished in the drive launched from Trikamlal Crossroads to Everest Crossroads.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Kishanbhai Thakor, whose house has been among several structures demolished by the authorities in city, remains dejected.
"They broke down our houses today. We have small children whose schools are still running, how will they go to school? We have not eaten anything since morning. The bulldozers came early in the day. All our belongings are still inside the houses. We have not even had time to move them out. Our condition is very bad," said Thakor. " We are suffering in the heat since morning. We have no home now."
Authorities demolished several "illegal constructions" with the Estate Department of Ahmedabad's North Zone launching a drive on the road from Trikamlal Crossroads to Everest Crossroads, including in areas around Saraspur, Rakhiyal and Potlia. A total of 83 structures were demolished.
The affected families rued the demolitions with some stating that they have been living in the accommodations for several years. Hiteshbhai, an affected resident, said, "I have been living here for several years. My family has been living here for the last 70 years. I was also born here. We have electricity bills, water bills and all necessary documents. Still, our houses were demolished to widen the road."
Babubhai Thakor, another affected resident, said, "I live near the Potlia intersection. This is my 70-year-old house. We don't have any other place to stay. The officials simply came and demolished the structure. We didn't even get time to remove our belongings. Our situation is very bad; where should we go?"
Another resident Hansaben expressed similar concerns. "Our family has been living here for 80 years. Today, our dream house was demolished. Small children have become homeless. Their education will be affected, because schools are running now. We have come on a road. We eked out living by doing menial jobs, but what will we do now?," asked Hansaben.
"We have become homeless; where should we go now? We have small children. How would we spent our night? We have nothing to eat. We had received a notice, but we did not know that they would come and bulldoze our houses," added Nimishaben.
An Estate Department official said that they have demolished a total of 83 buildings constructed along the 30.50 meter wide road (a 700 meter stretch from Trikamalal Crossroads to Everest Crossroads) in Saraspur and Rakhiyal Wards of North Zone. The official said the demolitions were carried out in accordance with the law and under local police protection today.
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