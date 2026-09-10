ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Families Remain Dejected After 'Demolition' Of Houses, Rue Becoming Homeless

Ahmedabad: Kishanbhai Thakor, whose house has been among several structures demolished by the authorities in city, remains dejected.

"They broke down our houses today. We have small children whose schools are still running, how will they go to school? We have not eaten anything since morning. The bulldozers came early in the day. All our belongings are still inside the houses. We have not even had time to move them out. Our condition is very bad," said Thakor. " We are suffering in the heat since morning. We have no home now."

Authorities demolished several "illegal constructions" with the Estate Department of Ahmedabad's North Zone launching a drive on the road from Trikamlal Crossroads to Everest Crossroads, including in areas around Saraspur, Rakhiyal and Potlia. A total of 83 structures were demolished.

The affected families rued the demolitions with some stating that they have been living in the accommodations for several years. Hiteshbhai, an affected resident, said, "I have been living here for several years. My family has been living here for the last 70 years. I was also born here. We have electricity bills, water bills and all necessary documents. Still, our houses were demolished to widen the road."