Ahmedabad Dosa Batter Case: Post-Mortem Reveals Fatal Bacterial Infection Led To 3-Year-Old’s Death
Police inspector Jayesh Makwana said the infection caused septicemia, a life-threatening disease in which the infection spreads through the bloodstream and affects organs.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 3:29 AM IST
Ahmedabad: The post-mortem report on a three-year-old girl, who died after she, along with her family members, ate dosas prepared using the ready-to-eat batter sold at Chandkheda in Ahmedabad, indicated that a deadly bacterial infection caused cardiorespiratory collapse, according to a police statement.
The report, which was found while investigating the case of the accidental death, had detected the presence of bacteria known as Acinetobacter baumannii, which caused systemic infection in the body of the girl. According to the inspector of Chandkheda Police Station, Jayesh Makwana, the infection caused septicemia, a life-threatening disease in which the infection spreads through the bloodstream and affects organs.
From the medical reports, it was evident that the infection had led to the development of fluid build-up and swelling of Misty Prajapati’s lungs, causing breathing problems, which eventually led to her cardio-respiratory failure.
This caused the malfunctioning of her heart and lungs. This incident occurred a few days ago after the family had purchased some batter from a local vendor to make dosas. After eating the dosas, some members of the family became ill and Misty became severely ill and had to be hospitalised immediately, but she died during treatment.
In response to allegations made by the grieving family about the food item’s quality, the health department and local police conducted an investigation into this matter. Officials said the investigation is now progressing based on the post-mortem findings, with police examining all medical and forensic dimensions of the case.