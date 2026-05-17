ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Dosa Batter Case: Post-Mortem Reveals Fatal Bacterial Infection Led To 3-Year-Old’s Death

Ahmedabad: The post-mortem report on a three-year-old girl, who died after she, along with her family members, ate dosas prepared using the ready-to-eat batter sold at Chandkheda in Ahmedabad, indicated that a deadly bacterial infection caused cardiorespiratory collapse, according to a police statement.

The report, which was found while investigating the case of the accidental death, had detected the presence of bacteria known as Acinetobacter baumannii, which caused systemic infection in the body of the girl. According to the inspector of Chandkheda Police Station, Jayesh Makwana, the infection caused septicemia, a life-threatening disease in which the infection spreads through the bloodstream and affects organs.

From the medical reports, it was evident that the infection had led to the development of fluid build-up and swelling of Misty Prajapati’s lungs, causing breathing problems, which eventually led to her cardio-respiratory failure.