Ahmedabad Crime Branch Solves Rajkot Silver Jewellery Theft, One Arrested

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch has cracked a major silver jewellery theft reported from Rajkot city. One accused has been arrested and over 40 kg stolen silver ornaments have been recovered. The theft had occurred at a silver firm named 'Shakti Silver', located in the Panchak Nagar area of Rajkot, between February 3 and February 4, 2026.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Rajkot City B-Division Police Station, after which the investigation was handed over to the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch.

Based on human intelligence and technical surveillance, the Crime Branch solved the case within days and arrested Pradeep Champalal Prajapati. During the operation, police recovered 40 kg and 738 grams of silver jewellery from his possession.

Further investigation revealed that Pradeep Prajapati's maternal uncle, Mukesh Ramaram Prajapati, is the prime accused in the case. Mukesh, a native of Sirohi district in Rajasthan, currently resides in the Tarsali area of Vadodara. Police records indicate that he is a habitual offender and has previously been arrested in theft cases registered at RamoI, Isanpur, and Nikol police stations in Ahmedabad.

According to investigators, Mukesh had handed over around 40 kg of stolen silver jewellery from the Shakti Silver firm to Pradeep Prajapati for distribution. The stolen silver was in the form of various jewellery items.