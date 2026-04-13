Ahmedabad Crime Branch Busts High-Tech Inter-State Weighbridge Fraud; Seven Arrested
The accused would first secure tenders through auctions to purchase scrap materials from various companies and government departments.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested seven members of an inter-state gang for allegedly manipulating electronic weighbridges using remote-controlled chips to underreport the weight of scrap materials. This was resulting in financial losses worth crores of rupees.
According to police, the gang executed the fraud in a highly organised manner. The accused would first secure tenders through auctions to purchase scrap materials from various companies and government departments. After winning the bids, they manipulated the weighing process of the scrap using advanced technology.
The gang installed specially designed microchips inside electronic weighbridge machines. These chips could be remotely operated using a dedicated remote control. With the press of a button, the displayed weight of a loaded truck could be reduced by 5 to 10 tonnes.
"This gang was highly organised and technically smart. The accused installed the chip in such a way that no irregularities were detected during routine inspections. They carried out large-scale financial fraud. Our team successfully traced the gang through a combination of technical analysis and human intelligence," said Nikhil Brahmbhatt, Police Inspector, Ahmedabad Crime Branch.
Acting on a specific tip-off, police conducted a raid in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) Phase-3 area of Vatva, Ahmedabad, and apprehended all seven accused red-handed.
Due to the manipulation, official records showed a lower weight than the actual quantity of scrap loaded onto trucks. The gang would then illegally retain the excess material and sell it separately, earning illicit profits of crores of rupees. The fraud was carried out across multiple scrap yards.
According to preliminary investigations, the gang has been active for the past five years and had operations in several states, including Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Investigations revealed that each member of the gang had a specific role with Rajnish, one of the accused, allegedly supplied the specialised remote-controlled chips, each valued at approximately Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.
Sanket, another accused, previously worked as a weighbridge repair technician, giving him in-depth technical knowledge to manipulate the machines. The remaining members were responsible for securing tenders, managing the loading of scrap, and selling the excess material in the open market.
Police officials said that the chip was installed inside the machine without altering its external appearance. They were no visible wiring present, which made detection during routine inspections impossible so the gang went undetected for several years. The Crime Branch has registered a case and initiated further investigation.
Read More: