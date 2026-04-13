ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Crime Branch Busts High-Tech Inter-State Weighbridge Fraud; Seven Arrested

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested seven members of an inter-state gang for allegedly manipulating electronic weighbridges using remote-controlled chips to underreport the weight of scrap materials. This was resulting in financial losses worth crores of rupees.

According to police, the gang executed the fraud in a highly organised manner. The accused would first secure tenders through auctions to purchase scrap materials from various companies and government departments. After winning the bids, they manipulated the weighing process of the scrap using advanced technology.

The gang installed specially designed microchips inside electronic weighbridge machines. These chips could be remotely operated using a dedicated remote control. With the press of a button, the displayed weight of a loaded truck could be reduced by 5 to 10 tonnes.

"This gang was highly organised and technically smart. The accused installed the chip in such a way that no irregularities were detected during routine inspections. They carried out large-scale financial fraud. Our team successfully traced the gang through a combination of technical analysis and human intelligence," said Nikhil Brahmbhatt, Police Inspector, Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

Acting on a specific tip-off, police conducted a raid in the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) Phase-3 area of Vatva, Ahmedabad, and apprehended all seven accused red-handed.