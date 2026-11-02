Ahmedabad Crime Branch Arrests 61 Foreign Nationals, Mostly Bangladeshis, As Part Of Special Drive
The foreign nationals were arrested through well-coordinated raids, following precise and confidential information across various zones of the city.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Ahmedabad: As many as 61 foreign nationals, residing illegally in the country were arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Monday. The majority of the foreign nationals Bangladeshis.
The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has launched an operation to identify and arrest foreign nationals residing illegally in the city. The operation, in which the 61 foreign nationals, were arrested was executed through well-coordinated raids, following the gathering of precise intelligence and confidential information across various zones of the city.
Adhering to a 'Zero Tolerance Policy' regarding illegal infiltration and residency, authorities have stated that the rigorous process of identifying and verifying foreign nationals living illegally in the city—along with decisive legal action against them—will continue unabated in the coming days. The measure aims to ensure the peace, safety, and security of all citizens during the festive season and beyond.
Legal proceedings and deportation processes are currently underway for the foreign nationals who have been taken into custody.
Gujarat Police had previously conducted 'Operation Delta' across the state in June this year. During the operation, 501 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from across the state within just two days. As many as 192 of the Bangladeshis were caught in Ahmedabad city alone.
In April 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the city police had raided the Chandola Lake area and detained over 200 Bangladeshi nationals residing there illegally with the help of a local strongman.
In another operation in October last year, police detained 17 Bangladeshi women living illegally in rented houses in different localities of the Sola area by concealing their identities.
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