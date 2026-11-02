ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Crime Branch Arrests 61 Foreign Nationals, Mostly Bangladeshis, As Part Of Special Drive

The foreign nationals at the Crime Branch office ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: As many as 61 foreign nationals, residing illegally in the country were arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Monday. The majority of the foreign nationals Bangladeshis.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has launched an operation to identify and arrest foreign nationals residing illegally in the city. The operation, in which the 61 foreign nationals, were arrested was executed through well-coordinated raids, following the gathering of precise intelligence and confidential information across various zones of the city.

Adhering to a 'Zero Tolerance Policy' regarding illegal infiltration and residency, authorities have stated that the rigorous process of identifying and verifying foreign nationals living illegally in the city—along with decisive legal action against them—will continue unabated in the coming days. The measure aims to ensure the peace, safety, and security of all citizens during the festive season and beyond. Legal proceedings and deportation processes are currently underway for the foreign nationals who have been taken into custody.