ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Court Sentences 3 Afghan Family Members To 3 Years In Jail In Fake Israeli Passport Case

Ahmedabad: An Ahmedabad court has sentenced three members of an Afghan family to three years in prison for attempting to travel to Europe using fake Israeli passports and forged visas nearly a decade ago.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate N.N. Rawal convicted Zabiullah Azizullah Yadgar, Hamidullah Azizullah Yadgar and Meena Zabiullah Yadgar in the 2015 case involving forged travel documents. The quantum of punishment was announced on August 14.

According to the prosecution, the three accused had initially travelled from Afghanistan to Delhi using their genuine Afghan passports and valid Indian visas. They later allegedly obtained fake Israeli passports, false identities, forged Indian visas and a fake Mumbai immigration stamp in an attempt to travel to Europe.

The court was told that the accused wanted to leave Afghanistan to escape extremist activities and seek employment in Europe. They allegedly contacted an agent named 'Haji' through their uncle Rahman in Kabul and paid him USD 60,000 (USD 20,000 for each).

The trio later travelled to Ahmedabad and arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on September 10, 2015, allegedly posing as Israeli citizens. They boarded Qatar Airways flight QR-535 to Doha.