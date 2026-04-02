ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Consumer Court Orders Refund In Holiday Membership Fraud Case, Slams Company For Misleading Claims

Ahmedabad: A consumer named Suresh Kandukur from Ahmedabad complained in a consumer court after being cheated on a holiday promotion. A company representative made claims about offering an affordable stay at premium resorts across India and abroad. Believing the claims, Kandukur paid Rs 93,000 for a 30-night holiday membership.

However, when he wanted to avail the benefit, he was not able to do that. There were several other conditions which were not mentioned at the time of presentation by the holiday company. In the end, he wasn't able to avail any services.

Later, Kandukur approached the Consumer Court. The company said that the membership was non-refundable and subject to certain booking conditions. However, it could not substantiate these claims with proper evidence.

The Consumer Protection Court said that the company had misled the customer with false assurances and failed to deliver the promised services. The court called it a case of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. It ordered the company to refund the full amount of Rs 93,000 with 9 per cent interest. Additionally, Rs 5,000 for mental harassment and Rs 1,000 towards litigation costs. The court order to implement the verdict within 45 days.