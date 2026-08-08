ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Consumer Commission Raps LIC For Denying Death Benefit Over Hypertension Concealment Claim

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has rejected the plea made by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) denying the death benefit claim to the family of a policy holder on the contention that the deceased individual had concealed information about his hypertension.

The commission ordered the payment of the insurance amount of ₹2 lakh to the complainant, whose husband had purchased a life insurance policy before his death, besides the interest calculated at the rate of 7% per annum on the death benefit claim from the date the case was filed on December 19, 2017.

The order further read that compensation of ₹2,000 for physical hardship and mental distress to the complainant, along with an additional ₹2,000 towards litigation costs, be also paid to the family. The Commission also held that this action amounted to a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

Following the policyholder's death, LIC had rejected the claim on the grounds that the individual had concealed information about hypertension at the time of purchasing the policy. However, after examining the evidence, the consumer commission did not accept the plea of the insurance company.

The insurance policy had commenced on September 7, 2015, with a sum assured of ₹2 lakh. After the policyholder's death, his wife applied to LIC for the death claim and submitted requisite documents for the same.

The insurance company, however, submitted before the commission that the policyholder suffered from hypertension and was undergoing treatment for it before purchasing the policy.

The LIC cited section 45 of the Insurance Act, 1938, to reject the claim on the ground that crucial medical information had not been disclosed while filling the proposal form and that the policyholder had died shortly after the commencement of insurance cover. The insurance company held that it had the right to investigate the individual's past medical condition and the information that was provided at the time of purchase of the policy.

The complainant, however, argued that a death claim cannot be rejected solely on the grounds of hypertension, while LIC contended that the policyholder had been suffering from the illness for a long time.