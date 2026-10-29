ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Consumer Commission Penalises Insurance Company For Rejecting Claim Of Vehicle Theft

Ahmedabad : A bench of the Ahmedabad Rural District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising Chairman AB Panchal and member DM Soni, ordered an insurance company to pay Rs 1.50 lakh with an interest of 9 per cent per annum from January 20, 2023 to a the spouse of a deceased whose claim was rejected on the ground that he had filed his complaint 10 days after the incident.

Additionally, the insurance company has been ordered to pay a separate amount as compensation for mental agony and trauma, as well as legal expenses. The amount was not specified by the Commission.

The case pertains to the theft of an auto-rickshaw belonging to late Maheshbhai Dabgar, a resident of Ahmedabad. Dabgar had insured his auto-rickshaw in 2022. However, on the night of August 23, 2022, the auto-rickshaw was stolen from in front of his driver's house.

The vehicle was under insurance at the time of the theft. Following the incident, Dabgar went to the police. However, he was reportedly told verbally that a complaint could not be filed immediately due to a shortage of police staff and heavy workload due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Ahmedabad.

Dabgar was asked to return in a week. Since Dabgar was illiterate and lacked knowledge of legal procedures, he was unable to submit a written application at the time. As a result, the FIR for the theft, which occurred on August 23, was filed on September 3, 2022.

After the FIR was filed, Dabgar filed a claim of Rs 1.50 lakh based on the vehicle's insured declared value (IDV) as per the insurance policy. However, the insurance company rejected the claim, citing the delay in filing the FIR. Dabgar challenged the decision and filed a complaint with the Consumer Commission. After his death, his wife Lalitaben continued the legal proceedings.

When a vehicle is stolen, it's crucial to immediately notify the police and the insurance company, as required by the policy terms. Timely notification helps the police locate the vehicle, and gives the insurance company a chance to investigate the incident and verify the claim.

However, if there's a delay in filing a complaint, it's unfair to deliver the same verdict in every case without understanding the concrete reasons and the full sequence of events.

The insurance company has the right to investigate the veracity of the claim and make a decision based on the applicable policy terms. However, when a claim is rejected, the decision must be in accordance with applicable laws and the policy terms.

Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, if circumstances warrant, complaints regarding insurance services can be brought before the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. If the insurance company has committed any deficiency in service or wrongfully rejected a genuine claim, the consumer can pursue legal recourse.

In such a complaint, the Commission examines the insurance policy, claim documents, the reasons for the insurance company's rejection, police complaints, and other relevant evidence. If the complaint is found to be valid, the Commission may order the payment of the sum insured, interest, compensation, and legal expenses based on the facts of the case and applicable laws.

The Supreme Court's decisions are crucial in matters of delay in reporting a vehicle theft insurance claim. In cases like 'Om Prakash vs Reliance General Insurance (2017), the issue of delay in filing a vehicle theft insurance claim and reporting the incident was considered. Such decisions are crucial for understanding the legal principles applicable to insurance claim disputes.