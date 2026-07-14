ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Blasts: HC Cites Scale Of Terror, 56 Deaths In Upholding Death Penalty For 38 IM Operatives

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court, while upholding the death sentence of 38 operatives of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, cited the large number of casualties, the "humongous" conspiracy and the intention to spread widespread terror as key reasons for affirming the punishment.

A division bench of justices A Y Kogje and Samir Dave, in its July 7 judgment -- a copy of which was made available on Monday -- also upheld life imprisonment given to 11 other convicts, holding that their roles in terror training camps in Gujarat and Kerala, and logistical support to the conspiracy had been proved.

On July 26, 2008, a series of 21 bomb blasts ripped through different areas of Ahmedabad in a span of 70 minutes, killing 56 people and leaving more than 200 others injured. Explosions also occurred at hospitals where victims were being taken for treatment, marking the first such targeting of medical facilities in a terror attack in India.

The high court rejected all appeals filed by the convicts and confirmed the February 2022 judgment of the special court, which had sentenced 38 IM members to death and 11 others to life imprisonment. The state government had sought confirmation of the death sentences.

In its July 7 judgment, the high court said the criminal antecedents and roles of the 38 convicts established that they had carried out a terrorist act warranting the death penalty. It noted that the special court considered both mitigating and aggravating circumstances before imposing the sentence.

The high court said the number of deaths, the "humongous nature of conspiracy", the intention "to create an atmosphere of widespread terror in the society", the conduct of the convicts during trial, the scale of the conspiracy, and the loss of innocent lives in the "inhuman and dastardly act" justified the capital punishment.

"The manner in which the bomb blasts were executed speaks volumes about the mindset and the remorseless act of taking away the lives of innocent people," the court said.

It also noted that some of the convicts had criminal antecedents and that none had shown remorse. It said disciplinary action had been taken against them during their incarceration, and there was nothing on record to justify taking a lenient view while sentencing them.

While upholding the life sentences of the remaining 11 convicts, the bench said the prosecution had established their participation in terror training camps and their involvement in procuring scooters, plastic containers, and clocks used in the conspiracy, besides arranging shelter for the other accused.