ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Bank Employee Arrested For Alleged Rs 8.77 Crore Embezzlement From RBI Currency Chest; Rs 2.2 Crore Cash Seized

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad Zone-3 Local Crime Branch arrested a bank employee for allegedly embezzling nearly Rs 8.77 crore from a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) currency chest operated at the Bank of Baroda branch on Gandhi Road, officials said on Tuesday. Police have also recovered Rs 2.2 crore in cash from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Harsiddh Arjunbhai Kadiyara (42), a resident of Chandkheda. He was arrested on May 22 from the Sola NFC Road area. During the operation, police seized Rs 2.2 crore in cash that had been hidden inside a parked car.

According to officials, Kadiyara was working as a Joint Custodian at an RBI-authorised currency chest. Investigators revealed that between January 6 and May 13, the accused allegedly uploaded fake chest balance certificates and forged slips on the e-Kuber Currency Chest portal, while also making false ledger entries to conceal the misappropriation of funds.

The fraud came to light on May 15, after which a case was registered at Kalupur Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Police said the case was considered highly sensitive due to the large amount of cash involved and the fact that the money belonged to an RBI-managed currency chest.

During interrogation, Kadiyara reportedly confessed that part of the stolen money had been hidden inside an Ertiga car parked in the basement parking area of Everest Enclave in the Sola area. Based on this information, a recovery operation was carried out under the supervision of Kalupur Police Inspector V.N. Chaudhary. The team seized Rs 2.2 crore in cash.