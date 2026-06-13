ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Srinagar Airport Closure, Jammu Airport Readies For Passenger Surge: Director

Jammu Airport is nearest to Srinagar, and officials anticipate the impact in view of the disruptions in Kashmir. Recently, Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi and sought that the flights may be allowed at Awantipora Air Base during the closure days.

Yadav said that the Jammu Airport is ready to bear the rush of diversion of Srinagar-bound flights. “The Jammu Airport is ready to bear the rush, as we have the capacity of 2.5 million passengers, and we are ready to handle the additional load of Srinagar Airport," he told ETV Bharat.

The Srinagar Airport will remain shut for maintenance work twice a week from July 1 to September 30, and the flight and runway operations will be halted from October 1 to 15.

Yadav said that the Jammu Airport can handle additional load, even as it has not been informed about the need for readiness to tackle the passenger rush of Srinagar. “So far, no directions have been issued,” he said.

Jammu: The Jammu Airport is ready to deal with the rush of passengers during the closure of the Srinagar International Airport beginning next month in view of the runway maintenance work, said Director Airport Devender Yadav.

Udhampur is another place where the Government of India is planning to operate civilian flights, but the work on it is still underway. Asked about when the Udhampur airport will be thrown open for civilian traffic, Yadav said, “At present, the tendering process is in progress, and it may take six to seven more months before we have a positive development.”

For the last few years, Jammu Airport has been expanded, and a new civilian terminal is being raised on the northern side of the existing runway. The new terminal building on the Belicharana side of the airport will be a two-storey building with a total area of around 55,000 square meters.

“Almost 60 per cent of the work of the new terminal has been completed, and by the end of this year, it will be thrown open for public use. The design of the new terminal is based on modern technology with separate floors for the arrival and departure of passengers. In the parking area, over 1000 vehicles can be accommodated at one time, and the capacity of the building is around 5 million,” the director said.

“At present, seven aircraft can be parked at one time, and at the new terminal, the capacity will be increased to 13, and the number of aerobridges will go up from three to six. Overall, the new terminal will have passenger-centric modern facilities. All these facilities are being built as per the Viksit Bharat plan of 2047,” he added.

Yadav also said that they are working towards making Jammu Airport functional round the clock. “The process for 24x7 operation has already been initiated, but multiple agencies are involved in it, and it may take some time. Hopefully, once the new terminal building is made operational, we may get the approval for 24x7 operation,” he said.

The Jammu Airport will also host a series of activities on the occasion of Yatri Suvidha Diwas, which will be celebrated on June 15.

“All the passengers will be welcomed at the airport by the officials; a plantation drive will be conducted in which saplings will be distributed; blood donation and a medical camp will be organised; and frontline workers and women in the aviation industry will be honoured. Also, as part of the celebrations, students of schools around the airport will visit here, and they will get to learn about airport operations. Also, an essay writing and painting competition will be held,” said Yadav.