Granted Repatriation After Spending 2.5 Years In Bengal Shelter Home, Bangladeshi Girl Longs To Spend Durga Puja In India
The girl along with her parents illegally crossed border to visit ISKCON but was eventually nabbed to end up behind the bars, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Nine-year-old Uma Sarkar (name changed) is excited to be reunited with her parents and return home to Bangladesh after an illegal border crossing disrupted all their lives two years ago.
But the child, who has spent the last two years in a shelter home, is conflicted about leaving India and the many friendships she has formed here.
The family had crossed the border illegally to visit ISKCON in India. But they ended up in police custody as they didn't have valid travel documents. The girl was sent to a shelter home in Jalpaiguri district.
Now, after over 2 years and a half years, her permission for repatriation has finally been granted, but she wants to celebrate Durga Puja in India. "If only I could stay in India for a few more days to celebrate Durga Puja," she said wistfully.
Uma is the daughter of Rabi Sarkar and Rani Sarkar (names changed), residents of Harimpur village in the Comilla district of Bangladesh. Uma was a student at Kathalia Bazar KG School in Comilla. The family harboured a deep desire to visit ISKCON in India but lacked the necessary legal documents to cross the border. Misled by a tout, they entered India via the Changrabandha border in early 2024.
Acting on a tip-off, the BSF apprehended them. Initially, they were lodged in the Cooch Behar Correctional Home, and subsequently transferred to the Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home. Uma spent a long period behind bars alongside her parents.
Later, as Uma was a minor above the age of six, she was transferred to Anubhav Home on September 24, 2024. Although plans to repatriate her and her family were discussed several times, the process was stalled by various legal complexities. Meanwhile, over the past two years, Uma has found a new family within the shelter home itself.
She has made several friends there and is deeply engrossed in her studies, painting, and music. During this period, Uma has enjoyed two Durga Puja celebrations with this new family.
Now the time has come to return home. The order for Uma's family to return to Bangladesh has already been issued. It has been reported that Uma's parents, Rabi and Rani, are being released from Berhampore Jail and Uma is also being taken to Berhampore on Monday. From there, she will return to Bangladesh with her parents.
She has mixed emotions about returning. Clutching coloured pencils, she continued to draw pictures of Goddess Durga. Although she is happy about returning home, she is reluctant to leave just ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations here. She has got new clothes along with her friends at the shelter home and also made plans for the Puja days.
Narrating how she arrived in India to ETV Bharat, Uma said, "I have been at the Jalpaiguri home for two years. Here, I learnt painting, singing, and dancing. I have also made many friends and I have enjoyed Durga Puja with them. Durga Puja has arrived again."
She added: "They have bought me festive clothes for the occasion. This is why I do not want to leave all this behind and return to Bangladesh right now. I want to spend a few more days here before going back. I wish to stay in India during the Durga Puja celebrations".
Breaking down in tears, she said, "I will come back here. I will stay in touch with everyone over the phone."
The connection between West Bengal and Bangladesh has always remained unique. The 1947 Partition of Bengal remains a deeply emotional chapter in the history of the two Bengals, not only altering the geopolitical landscape of this region but fracturing ancestral ties overnight as millions were displaced. Despite the emotional anguish the partition caused, people were compelled to accept the administrative decision. Even today, the pull of their roots remains intact and the spiritual bond between India and Bangladesh endures, strong and steadfast.
Her friends and caretakers are also "heavy-hearted" that they will not celebrate this Durga Puja with Uma, who has captured hearts at the shelter.
Deepashree Roy, coordinator of Anubhav Home in Jalpaiguri, said, "Uma came to our home two years ago and under the law, she can no longer stay in India. Upon completion of their sentence, her family must return to Bangladesh. That is why she is crying. She has made friends here and learnt many extracurricular activities. Having spent two years here and enjoyed Durga Puja, she is heavy-hearted today."
Roy said that her parents are set to be released from Berhampore Jail, and she had to return to Bangladesh with them. "Yet, she does not want to leave the home before Durga Puja. We feel terrible too; everyone loves her dearly. But the law must be obeyed by all. She has promised to get a visa and come back to visit us," she added.
Administrative boundaries are drawn in the national interest for various reasons and families are abruptly displaced from their birthplace, forced to build new abodes out of the trauma of separation. Yet, where society, culture, kinship, and bonds of the heart remain intact and unbroken, geographical or administrative divisions fade from the innermost recesses of the mind, often without one even realising it.
That is precisely why, despite a strong desire to return to her homeland, this autumn Uma’s heart remains attached to the Bengal on this side of the border, where the Durga Puja euphoria is set to unfold.
Poulami Sutradhar, a counsellor at Anubhav Home, is resigned to her return.
"She has been with us for a long time and formed close friendships with everyone. However, the order for her return came through in the meantime. None of us are above the law, so she has to go. We will all miss her."
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