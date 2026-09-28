ETV Bharat / state

Granted Repatriation After Spending 2.5 Years In Bengal Shelter Home, Bangladeshi Girl Longs To Spend Durga Puja In India

Jalpaiguri: Nine-year-old Uma Sarkar (name changed) is excited to be reunited with her parents and return home to Bangladesh after an illegal border crossing disrupted all their lives two years ago.

But the child, who has spent the last two years in a shelter home, is conflicted about leaving India and the many friendships she has formed here.

The family had crossed the border illegally to visit ISKCON in India. But they ended up in police custody as they didn't have valid travel documents. The girl was sent to a shelter home in Jalpaiguri district.

Now, after over 2 years and a half years, her permission for repatriation has finally been granted, but she wants to celebrate Durga Puja in India. "If only I could stay in India for a few more days to celebrate Durga Puja," she said wistfully.

Uma is the daughter of Rabi Sarkar and Rani Sarkar (names changed), residents of Harimpur village in the Comilla district of Bangladesh. Uma was a student at Kathalia Bazar KG School in Comilla. The family harboured a deep desire to visit ISKCON in India but lacked the necessary legal documents to cross the border. Misled by a tout, they entered India via the Changrabandha border in early 2024.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF apprehended them. Initially, they were lodged in the Cooch Behar Correctional Home, and subsequently transferred to the Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home. Uma spent a long period behind bars alongside her parents.

Later, as Uma was a minor above the age of six, she was transferred to Anubhav Home on September 24, 2024. Although plans to repatriate her and her family were discussed several times, the process was stalled by various legal complexities. Meanwhile, over the past two years, Uma has found a new family within the shelter home itself.

She has made several friends there and is deeply engrossed in her studies, painting, and music. During this period, Uma has enjoyed two Durga Puja celebrations with this new family.

Now the time has come to return home. The order for Uma's family to return to Bangladesh has already been issued. It has been reported that Uma's parents, Rabi and Rani, are being released from Berhampore Jail and Uma is also being taken to Berhampore on Monday. From there, she will return to Bangladesh with her parents.

She has mixed emotions about returning. Clutching coloured pencils, she continued to draw pictures of Goddess Durga. Although she is happy about returning home, she is reluctant to leave just ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations here. She has got new clothes along with her friends at the shelter home and also made plans for the Puja days.

Narrating how she arrived in India to ETV Bharat, Uma said, "I have been at the Jalpaiguri home for two years. Here, I learnt painting, singing, and dancing. I have also made many friends and I have enjoyed Durga Puja with them. Durga Puja has arrived again."