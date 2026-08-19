ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan, Delhi Launches 'Ladies Special' Electric Buses, First Women-Only Inter-State Service On Delhi-Karnal Route

New Delhi: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday flagged off 200 new electric buses, including dedicated "Ladies Special" services, in a move aimed at making public transport safer and more convenient for women.

Delhi CM and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu flagged off the buses jointly at an event at the Delhi University sports complex. The new buses are expected to strengthen women's access to safer, cleaner public transport in the national capital.

Delhi Launches 'Ladies Special' Electric Buses, First Women-Only Inter-State Service On Delhi-Karnal Route (ETV Bharat)

For the first time, the Delhi government has also introduced an inter-state "Ladies Special" electric bus service on the Delhi-Karnal route. The service is aimed particularly at students and working women who travel regularly between the two cities.

Delhi minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government had identified areas considered vulnerable for women and would strengthen security there.

"We have started separate buses for women. We have identified all those isolated areas and security will be strengthened there. At present, 56 buses are running, and we will increase their number if required," Singh said.

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