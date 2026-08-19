Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan, Delhi Launches 'Ladies Special' Electric Buses, First Women-Only Inter-State Service On Delhi-Karnal Route
Delhi added 200 electric buses to its DTC fleet, including dedicated women-only services, to provide safer, cleaner public transport | Reports Sashi Kala
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday flagged off 200 new electric buses, including dedicated "Ladies Special" services, in a move aimed at making public transport safer and more convenient for women.
Delhi CM and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu flagged off the buses jointly at an event at the Delhi University sports complex. The new buses are expected to strengthen women's access to safer, cleaner public transport in the national capital.
For the first time, the Delhi government has also introduced an inter-state "Ladies Special" electric bus service on the Delhi-Karnal route. The service is aimed particularly at students and working women who travel regularly between the two cities.
Delhi minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government had identified areas considered vulnerable for women and would strengthen security there.
"We have started separate buses for women. We have identified all those isolated areas and security will be strengthened there. At present, 56 buses are running, and we will increase their number if required," Singh said.
DU Students Welcome Women-Only Bus Service
Delhi University student Mahima Sharma said the introduction of women-only DTC buses was a major step for women in the city. She also said Gupta's experience as a former DU student could help her understand the problems students face. "Since Rekha Gupta herself has been a DU student, she can understand the difficulties and problems faced by students better. That is why she decided to start the women's special bus service in Delhi for the first time," Sharma said.
Tarina Goyal, a student of Lakshmibai College, said women's safety should be the top priority in the capital. She said the new DTC services would benefit not only Delhi University students but also working women across the city. "Just as students feel safe inside the university, they will now be able to feel safe on buses as well," Goyal said.
Another student, Tanisha, welcomed the move, saying it could make public transport more accessible to women who previously avoided travelling by DTC buses at night. She said CCTV cameras and panic buttons would make women feel more comfortable while travelling.
CCTV, Panic Buttons And GPS Tracking
The new DTC electric "Ladies Special" buses are equipped with several safety features, including CCTV cameras, panic buttons, GPS tracking and women bus marshals.
The buses will primarily operate around university campuses, major commercial centres, government offices and routes with high passenger density.
The initiative aims to encourage women to use public transport more confidently while promoting cleaner mobility and greater participation of women in the city's public transport system.
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