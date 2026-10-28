ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Jamia Visit Today, AIMIM Delhi Chief Blames Congress Of Failing To Restore Student Polls

New Delhi: The protest, demanding the restoration of student union elections at Jamia Millia Islamia University, entered its 17th day on Wednesday, with two students continuing their hunger strike.

Ahead of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's expected visit to meet the protesting students, AIMIM Delhi president Shoaib Jamai visited the campus and criticised the Congress over the issue.

Jamai alleged that the Congress government had banned student union elections at Jamia in 2006, and failed to restore them despite remaining in power until 2014. He questioned Rahul Gandhi's visit, accusing the Congress leader of using the students' protest for political gains.

AIMIM Questions Cong Over Student Union

Speaking to the media, Jamai said AIMIM had supported the students' demand since the protest began on campus. He alleged that the Congress had failed to restore student union elections during its tenure and said students would question Rahul Gandhi over the issue.

"Students at Jamia will ask Rahul Gandhi why student union elections were not held during the Congress government's tenure," Jamai said.

He accused Rahul of visiting the university to advance his political interests, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Jamai also claimed the visit led to heavy deployment of security personnel on campus.