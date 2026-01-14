Ahead Of PM Modi's Rally, Singur Says 'Let There Be Industry'
Local BJP leaders said the place that propelled Mamata Banerjee to power will be the cause of her nemesis, as she sold a false dream.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Kolkata: The terms 'willing farmers' and 'unwilling farmers' were ingrained in the Bengali psyche at the time of land acquisition for Tata Motors' Nano project in Singur of West Bengal's Hooghly district.
Two decades later, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a rally on January 18 at the very place, the reluctance of unwilling farmers, businessmen and common people towards large-scale industry has largely faded, and the resurgence of posters demanding industry attests to that. Although they haven't lost faith in agriculture yet, they said, "If there is no agriculture, let there be industry."
BJP says the Singur agitation, which propelled then-opposition leader Mamata Banerjee to power, will be the cause of her nemesis, and Modi will start the process. However, Trinamool Congress said the PM has sent out similar messages before, but nothing concrete has come out of it, and the state government is also in favour of industry.
A distinct excitement about an industry has led many people to come and see preparations for the rally. Several hangars have been erected on the 130 bighas of land where the Tata Nano project was to come up. A helipad is also being readied, and CCTV cameras have been installed for security. Apart from attending the meeting, Modi will also participate in a government program, for which a separate stage is being built.
After winning the assembly elections for the seventh time in 2006, the Left government planned to invite the Tatas to Singur for setting up a factory. For this purpose, nearly 1,000 acres of land were to be acquired. Banerjee, as the opposition leader, objected to that from the very beginning. She protested in the Lok Sabha, holding a sheaf of paddy in her hand.
When the construction of the factory began, she went on a hunger strike unto death in December 2006. Despite that, the construction continued unabated, and the Calcutta High Court ruled in favour of land acquisition in January 2008. However, Banerjee stood firm on her position.
In the Panchayat elections held in May 2008, the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious in various parts of the state. By then, the Nandigram violence — sparked by the Left Front government's attempt to acquire farmland for an Indonesian Salim Group chemical hub, leading to farmer protests, police firing resulting in 14 deaths, accusations of police brutality, and alleged Maoist involvement, significantly impacting state politics and the CPI(M) government — had also taken place.
Leveraging the electoral success in villages on one hand and the built-up pressure across various sections of society on the other, Banerjee launched a new political program in August — an indefinite sit-in protest in Kolkata. Faced with pressure, the Tatas stopped construction work the following month, and the government took the initiative to resolve the deadlock. Despite discussions with Banerjee on land acquisition, it became clear in two days that no solution would emerge. Since then, Singur became synonymous with pain for Bengalis.
Singur's Dream
ETV Bharat spoke with local BJP leaders involved in the preparatory arrangements for Modi's rally. Saroj Ghosh said, "Banerjee led the movement with those unwilling to give up their land for the Tata factory. Later, she came to power by showing false dreams of industrialisation. But despite being in power for 15 years, she has not been able to establish any industry. That's why people have placed their trust in the BJP and the Prime Minister. Everyone knows that Banerjee's rise started in Singur. I'm telling you today, her downfall will also begin from here."
BJP leader Tushar Majumder said, "Singur is eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister, as everyone knows that the Chief Minister does not want industry. She only holds industry summits, but is not in favour of industry. The PM is in favour of industry, and that's why we have the support of so many people."
Trinamool's Singur block president Anandamohan Ghosh doesn't believe that people are interested in industrial development because of the PM's visit. "Our party and the Chief Minister want industry. Mamata Banerjee even holds conferences with industrialists. And it's not just today. The people here have been wanting industry for a long time. The Prime Minister will come, give a few messages, and leave. There's no reason to think this will automatically lead to the establishment of industries. He has given messages before, but nothing concrete came of it."
Saffron Camp Inroads In TMC Bastion
Once dreamt of better days, Singur now wants industry. There are indications that the saffron camp is gaining a foothold in what was once a stronghold of the TMC. Jaykali Santra, a farmer, said, "Many are shifting from Trinamool to BJP. I think this trend will increase significantly after the Prime Minister's rally. He just needs to say that if the BJP wins, factories will be built here."
Sanatan Kole, a businessman whose family has lived in Singur for generations, said, "Neither industry nor agriculture has flourished. We are waiting to see what message the Prime Minister gives. We are saying, let industry come. We had faith in Mamata Banerjee, but did she keep her promise?"
Mahadev Das, a reluctant farmer and the president of the Barren Land Committee, said, "On behalf of the farmers, we have been demanding for a year from the state government that the lands be made cultivable. Even though the government returned the land a decade ago, no cultivation has taken place. Therefore, we will appeal to the Prime Minister to think about this land."
