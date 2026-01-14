ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of PM Modi's Rally, Singur Says 'Let There Be Industry'

The stage for PM' Modi's rally is being set up in Singur. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: The terms 'willing farmers' and 'unwilling farmers' were ingrained in the Bengali psyche at the time of land acquisition for Tata Motors' Nano project in Singur of West Bengal's Hooghly district. Two decades later, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a rally on January 18 at the very place, the reluctance of unwilling farmers, businessmen and common people towards large-scale industry has largely faded, and the resurgence of posters demanding industry attests to that. Although they haven't lost faith in agriculture yet, they said, "If there is no agriculture, let there be industry." BJP says the Singur agitation, which propelled then-opposition leader Mamata Banerjee to power, will be the cause of her nemesis, and Modi will start the process. However, Trinamool Congress said the PM has sent out similar messages before, but nothing concrete has come out of it, and the state government is also in favour of industry. Tents are being raised for PM Modi's rally in Singur. (ETV Bharat) A distinct excitement about an industry has led many people to come and see preparations for the rally. Several hangars have been erected on the 130 bighas of land where the Tata Nano project was to come up. A helipad is also being readied, and CCTV cameras have been installed for security. Apart from attending the meeting, Modi will also participate in a government program, for which a separate stage is being built. After winning the assembly elections for the seventh time in 2006, the Left government planned to invite the Tatas to Singur for setting up a factory. For this purpose, nearly 1,000 acres of land were to be acquired. Banerjee, as the opposition leader, objected to that from the very beginning. She protested in the Lok Sabha, holding a sheaf of paddy in her hand. When the construction of the factory began, she went on a hunger strike unto death in December 2006. Despite that, the construction continued unabated, and the Calcutta High Court ruled in favour of land acquisition in January 2008. However, Banerjee stood firm on her position. Weeds on the land where the Nano project was to come up. (ETV Bharat)