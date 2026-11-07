Ahead Of Partnership Summit, Andhra Lines Up 195 MoUs Involving Investments Worth Rs 85,561 Crore
In preparation for the summit, five regional conferences were recently held in Amaravati, Kakinada, Tirupati, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026, to be held on November 12-13, at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam. In preparation for the summit, five regional conferences have already been held in Amaravati, Kakinada, Tirupati, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam recently, to serve as a prelude to the main event.
Through these regional summits, the government provided a platform for investors to easily explore and discuss business opportunities. Furthermore, the government identified priority sectors for each region based on their respective local ecosystems, while also providing investors with details of available infrastructure at these places.
Already at these regional summits, various organisations have signed 195 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the state government. These agreements are expected to attract investments worth Rs 85,561 crore, and create employment opportunities for 1.56 lakh people.
Now, officials are finalising preparations for agreements to be signed at the main event in Visakhapatnam. Before granting permission to sign MoUs, they are examining several aspects of the business proposals. These include information on the financial standing of the organisation, the support being sought from the government in exchange for its investment, the organisation's capacity to commence operations within the stipulated timeframe, etc. Proposals are being included in the list of MoUs to be signed only after these factors are getting assessed and given green signals, said a senior official.
At the Partnership Summit held in 2025, various organisations entered into over 600 agreements with the government, involving investments worth Rs 13 lakh crore. It was stated that these investments would generate employment for approximately 16 lakh people. Officials are now focusing on securing even more agreements through this year's summit.
Since June 2024, various organisations have signed 714 MoUs for investments worth Rs 22.6 lakh crore. The government has granted approvals for the establishment of 496 of these projects. Of these, 267 proposals have reached the implementation (grounding) stage.
These projects are valued at Rs 5.9 lakh crore. Officials said this progress was made possible through continuous monitoring of the MoUs — from the initial setup of the industries to the commencement of production.
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