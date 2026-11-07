ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Partnership Summit, Andhra Lines Up 195 MoUs Involving Investments Worth Rs 85,561 Crore

195 MoUs, investments worth Rs 85,561 crore ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026, to be held on November 12-13, at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam. In preparation for the summit, five regional conferences have already been held in Amaravati, Kakinada, Tirupati, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam recently, to serve as a prelude to the main event.

Through these regional summits, the government provided a platform for investors to easily explore and discuss business opportunities. Furthermore, the government identified priority sectors for each region based on their respective local ecosystems, while also providing investors with details of available infrastructure at these places.