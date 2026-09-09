Ahead Of Ganesh Festival, DJ Music Has Become A Hot Topic Across Maharashtra
While Pune residents urged CM Fadnavis to take a firm stand on the issue, police in Nagpur, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have already imposed a ban.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Mumbai: Vidyanand Bapat, a resident of Pune's Narayan Peth, has become a household name in Maharashtra, after he voiced his opposition to DJ music being played during Ganesh festival in Pune.
Bapat, who hails from Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, first made this demand at a meeting organised by Pune Municipal Corporation in the presence of Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.
His comments kicked off a major movement against DJs in Maharashtra. Days later, Bapat was assaulted by a volunteer of a Ganesh Puja organising committee, the video of which went viral. It triggered a statewide debate on DJ music being played in events like Dahi Handi and Ganesh festival.
So much so that a large number of Pune citizens held a march against DJ music on September 6, urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take a firm stand on the issue. For the record, this year's Ganesh festival begins on September 14.
So far, CM Fadnavis has not taken a firm stand on the issue, leaving it for Pune residents to decide in a couple of cases brought before him. However, police forces of Nagpur, Solapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have already imposed a ban on DJ music in their respective cities.
BJP Divided Over Allowing DJ Music
Now, politicians across party lines have joined the debate. Interestingly, differences in opinion emerged within the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena. While Yogesh Ramdas Kadam, the Minister of State for Home (Urban) has said that the noise would not stop, his Cabinet colleagues Sanjay Shirsat (Shiv Sena) and Meghana Bordikar (BJP) have expressed different opinions.
Bordikar said festivals must be celebrated with enthusiasm, but should not harm people or their health. Shirsat, who hails from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, made it clear that there would be no DJ music played in the city.
Shiv Sena's Gulabrao Patil, also a minister in the ruling coalition, too, advocated a DJ ban. Recalling his own experience of how his ear was partially damaged by loud music when he danced at his kin's wedding, Patil is batting for a ban on DJ music.
Meanwhile in Pune, BJP chief Dhiraj Ghate opposed the ban on DJ music, citing the feelings of volunteers, but Medha Kulkarni, the party's Rajya Sabha MP, batted for a complete ban. "There are many Ganesh mandals that celebrate the festival with purity. Other mandals should follow suit," Kulkarni told reporters in Pune.
Incidentally, not only has Bapat received support from Kulkarni, but was also backed by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief and former Maharashtra CM Sharad Pawar.
While speaking to reporters in Pune on September 4, Pawar, also a former Union Minister, said, "I do not know Vidyanand Bapat, but what he said has meaning. Any festival must give happiness to people. But it was important to speak against it (DJ music). I condemn the attack on Bapat."
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