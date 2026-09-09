ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Ganesh Festival, DJ Music Has Become A Hot Topic Across Maharashtra

Mumbai: Vidyanand Bapat, a resident of Pune's Narayan Peth, has become a household name in Maharashtra, after he voiced his opposition to DJ music being played during Ganesh festival in Pune.

Bapat, who hails from Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, first made this demand at a meeting organised by Pune Municipal Corporation in the presence of Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

His comments kicked off a major movement against DJs in Maharashtra. Days later, Bapat was assaulted by a volunteer of a Ganesh Puja organising committee, the video of which went viral. It triggered a statewide debate on DJ music being played in events like Dahi Handi and Ganesh festival.

So much so that a large number of Pune citizens held a march against DJ music on September 6, urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take a firm stand on the issue. For the record, this year's Ganesh festival begins on September 14.

So far, CM Fadnavis has not taken a firm stand on the issue, leaving it for Pune residents to decide in a couple of cases brought before him. However, police forces of Nagpur, Solapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have already imposed a ban on DJ music in their respective cities.

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