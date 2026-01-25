Ahead Of Elections, Centre's Interlocutor Meets Gorkha Leaders; GJM Reaffiarms Demand Or UT Status
The visit of the interlocutor at a time when the state assembly elections are expected in about two months assumes significance.
Darjeeling: Ahead of the assembly elections, the BJP and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) have once again raised the demand for a separate Gorkhaland. To establish peace, Pankaj Kumar Singh, the central government-appointed interlocutor, has arrived in the hills on a five-day visit at the behest of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
GJM leaders, Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri, met him and reiterated their demand for a separate state. Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista also met Singh. The Centre appointed the interlocutor last October to find a permanent solution to the political problems in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas.
Former deputy national security advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh was given this responsibility.
The leader of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and Trinamool Congress alliance partner, Anit Thapa, who was not present at the meeting, criticised the meeting as a ploy by the BJP and Bimal Gurung to gain votes in the upcoming assembly elections.
On Saturday, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, MLA Neeraj Zimba, and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung and general secretary Roshan Giri met Singh in Darjeeling. Bimal Gurung posted pictures of the meeting on social media. Interlocutor Pankaj Kumar Singh is scheduled to visit Kalimpong and then the Terai and Dooars regions for the next two days.
During the meeting, the Morcha leaders handed over a memorandum to the former bureaucrat. In the memorandum, Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri strongly demanded the formation of Gorkhaland as a full-fledged state under the Constitution of India.
If statehood is not possible, they also offered the alternative proposal of forming a fully empowered Union Territory with a legislature. In the letter, GJM president Bimal Gurung and general secretary Roshan Giri highlighted the long-standing struggle of the Gorkha community in the Darjeeling hills, Kalimpong, Terai, and Dooars regions for dignity, security, development, and the preservation of their socio-cultural identity.
The memorandum states that despite various administrative arrangements in the past, a feeling of uncertainty and alienation persists in the hills. They further demanded that this new state be established based on a democratic framework, addressing historical injustices, and upholding the right to self-governance.
In this regard, Bimal Gurung said, “We have clearly put forward the demand for the formation of Gorkhaland as a full-fledged state under the Constitution of the country. If granting statehood is absolutely not possible, then the only viable alternative is the formation of a Union Territory with a legislature. No lesser arrangement will be able to solve the administrative problems and may lead to increased instability in the future.”
Besides a separate state, another important issue raised in the memorandum is the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for 11 'deprived' Gorkha sub-communities in the hills. While some Gorkha communities have already received ST recognition, the GJM claims that the denial of this recognition to the remaining sub-communities has created social and constitutional discrimination within the Gorkha society. The party has appealed to the central government to take swift action to include these sub-communities in the ST list to ensure justice, equality, and social cohesion.