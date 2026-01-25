ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Elections, Centre's Interlocutor Meets Gorkha Leaders; GJM Reaffiarms Demand Or UT Status

Darjeeling: Ahead of the assembly elections, the BJP and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) have once again raised the demand for a separate Gorkhaland. To establish peace, Pankaj Kumar Singh, the central government-appointed interlocutor, has arrived in the hills on a five-day visit at the behest of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

GJM leaders, Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri, met him and reiterated their demand for a separate state. Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista also met Singh. The Centre appointed the interlocutor last October to find a permanent solution to the political problems in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas.

Former deputy national security advisor Pankaj Kumar Singh was given this responsibility. The visit of the interlocutor at a time when the state assembly elections are expected in about two months assumes significance.

The leader of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and Trinamool Congress alliance partner, Anit Thapa, who was not present at the meeting, criticised the meeting as a ploy by the BJP and Bimal Gurung to gain votes in the upcoming assembly elections.

On Saturday, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, MLA Neeraj Zimba, and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung and general secretary Roshan Giri met Singh in Darjeeling. Bimal Gurung posted pictures of the meeting on social media. Interlocutor Pankaj Kumar Singh is scheduled to visit Kalimpong and then the Terai and Dooars regions for the next two days.