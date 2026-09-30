ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Durga Puja, Six New Toy Train Joyrides In Darjeeling; Trial Runs Completed

Darjeeling: The UNESCO World Heritage Toy Train services under Northeast Frontier Railway has successfully concluded the trial runs of the six new special joyrides that will be introduced from October 1 to handle the festive rush and make travelling more enjoyable.

The trial runs were conducted on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

Kopinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, North East Frontier Railway, said that the additional joyrides are aimed to give a taste of the history of heritage railways, steam engine technology and natural beauty of the hills. The new services include four diesel-engine-powered round trip joyrides between Darjeeling and Ghum stations, and two stem-powered round trips between Kurseong and Mahanadi.

The four diesel-engine-powered trains will depart Darjeeling at 9:20 am and 11:25 am and return from Ghum at 10:25 am and 12:30 pm. The proposed fare for this journey is Rs 800. The two stem-powered trains, 'Red Panda' and 'Mukta Dhara' will depart from Kurseong at 9 am and 3.15 pm respectively and return from Mahanadi at 10 am and 4 pm. The fares for 'Red Panda' and 'Mukta Dhara' are Rs 1,530 and Rs 1,030 respectively.

The 'Mukta Dhara' and 'Red Panda' trains are named to honour the literary works of Rabindranath Tagore and the natural beauty of Paglajhora.