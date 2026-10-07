ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Durga Puja, Rain Turns 'Asura' For Bardhaman Idol Makers

Bardhaman: With hands never resting and eyes frequently darting towards the sky, the Durga idol makers of Bardhamman are battling to meet the puja deadline as erratic rainfall is delaying the drying process while clay and labour costs continue to surge.

"It is a difficult situation. The idols for the new orders haven't dried properly yet. The weather remains consistently bad, the sporadic rain coupled with news of a low-pressure system is our biggest worry. Rainfall is the greatest source of stress for us right now. For us, the antagonist of Goddess Durga's story isn't Asur this time; our main battle is against the rain. Rain has become the main antagonist," Pal said.

Samir Pal, an artisan from Bardhaman, said raw material and labour costs have surged but the selling price of the idols has not increased proportionately. Consequently, they are compelled to carry on with their work while grappling with the dual pressures of time constraints and rising expenses.

Many idols commissioned recently are yet to dry completely. Between intermittent rain and the looming threat of low-pressure systems, artisans are forced to work while constantly keeping an eye on the weather. Along with this, the rising costs of clay and labour, is a major concern for these idol makers.

In the legend of Durga Puja, the central antagonist is 'Mahisasura', a powerful demon king or 'Asura'. However, for the idol makers in Bardhaman, rain has emerged as their real 'Asura'. The showers that farmers cherish as a blessing has become a source of deep concern for these idol makers. Clay idols require time for each layer to dry thoroughly, and that crucial time is currently at the mercy of the weather.

In some workshops, the final layer of clay is being applied to straw frameworks while in others, portions of the idol await drying or the delicate work of sculpting facial features is yet to be completed.

According to artisans, it is not just clay, the price of every material used in idol-making are rising sharply. The cost of clay, straw, and paint have all risen, alongside labour wages. A worker who could be hired for Rs 400 last year now demands Rs 600–650. But, the selling price of the idols has not increased. Pal said that even though an idol might be crafted for an average of Rs 20,000, it is difficult to sustain the business and cover all expenses at that price.

"We are stuck in the middle and there is no other option. We simply have to keep going," he added. He is concerned not only about the current business but also about the future. A major question looming is how many members of the next generation will enter this profession. He said that the scenario is the same across the state and even in various parts of the country.

Pal said that the price of clay has nearly doubled and a small sack that used to cost Rs 70–80 now costs around Rs 150. Along with the price hike, raw materials aren't always available on time, he complained.

Asura (ETV Bharat)

Another artisan, Nitai Pal, echoes the same concerns. To him, rain and escalating cost of raw materials are two sides of the same coin. On one hand, expenses for clay, straw, paint, decorations, and labour are rising and on the other, unfavorable weather prevents the idols from drying on time, stalling progress. Consequently, even though costs are mounting, the price of the idols cannot be raised accordingly, and ultimately, the burden falls squarely on the artisans.

"Our problems right now are rain and rising cost of raw materials. Costs have gone up for everything, from clay to paints, decorative items, and labour. On top of that, work is getting delayed because the idols aren't drying properly. Time is running out, yet there is so much work to be done. If it weren't for the rain, we could at least make steady progress. But the weather remains a constant worry."

Artisan Subir Pal said that the cost of the fabric used for the idol's attire has also risen by nearly 40 percent. He said that the economics of Durga's ornamentation has shifted as well. A large set of decorations that previously cost around Rs 2,000 now costs close to Rs 3,000. Idols kept outside have to be covered with plastic sheets, yet if they aren't kept outside, they won't dry. This dilemma is currently the artists' biggest challenge.

Artisans are hurrying to complete work (ETV Bharat)

Weather Forecast Important For Artisans

Idol making is not just about building a structure with clay. The process involves clay on the body of straw, then drying, again a layer of clay, then paint, decoration and ornamentation, with each step requiring a certain amount of time. If there is a little delay somewhere, it affects the next work. Now, if it rains during that time, then the entire work can get delayed.

So even though it is sunny today, artists are not at ease because their fear is not today's rain, but tomorrow's uncertainty. If the sky is clear and the work is carried forward, if it rains suddenly, then one has to start waiting again. That is why the forecast of the Meteorological Department is now very important to them.

According to Habibur Rahman Biswas, Eastern Regional Director of Alipore Meteorological Department, "The possibility of rain cannot be completely ruled out. Besides Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, light rain is also possible in some places in South Bengal. Especially in South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur and North 24 Parganas, light rain may occur locally. As a result, the uncertainty of the weather is still there in the districts of South Bengal."