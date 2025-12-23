Ahead Of Christmas, Christian Women Turned Away From Delhi Market; AAP Leader Condemns 'Uncles Spreading Hate'
The video shows locals accusing the Christian women wearing Santa Claus hats of converting people to Christianity and asking them to leave the market.
New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Christmas, a group of Christian women distributing pamphlets was turned away on conversion charges in East Kailash market of Delhi. The video of the incident has surfaced on the Internet causing uproar.
In the video, locals can be heard saying that the women were distributing pamphlets about their religion and attempting to convert people, after which they were asked to leave the market.
South East DCP Hemant Tiwari said that the incident was from East Kailash and falls under the Amar Colony police station limits. “However, people are circulating the video on social media in a wrong context, even though there is nothing objectionable in it. Some people were roaming in the market, and the local residents asked them to go back home,” he said.
AAP Leader Condemns
Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj shared the video of the incident on X while condemning the locals for turning the Christian women away.
लाजपत नगर में महिलाओं से बदतमीज़ी -— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) December 22, 2025
आपने देखे हैं ऐसे अंकल ?
मैं ऐसे हज़ारों अंकलों को जानता हूँ जो भारत में धर्म के नाम पर नफ़रत फैला रहे हैं, यहाँ क्रिसमस और Santa Claus को गाली दे रहे हैं
मगर उनके बच्चे अमरीका, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और यूरोप में खूब Merry Christmas करते हैं। और इन… pic.twitter.com/l2pC0WI1vJ
"Have you seen uncles like this? I know thousands of such uncles who are spreading hatred in India in the name of religion, cursing Christmas and Santa Claus here, but their children are happily celebrating Merry Christmas in America, Australia, and Europe. They are sending dollars to these venomous parents. And these uncles sit in the park all day spewing venom,” he wrote.
