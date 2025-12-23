ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Christmas, Christian Women Turned Away From Delhi Market; AAP Leader Condemns 'Uncles Spreading Hate'

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Christmas, a group of Christian women distributing pamphlets was turned away on conversion charges in East Kailash market of Delhi. The video of the incident has surfaced on the Internet causing uproar.

In the video, locals can be heard saying that the women were distributing pamphlets about their religion and attempting to convert people, after which they were asked to leave the market.

South East DCP Hemant Tiwari said that the incident was from East Kailash and falls under the Amar Colony police station limits. “However, people are circulating the video on social media in a wrong context, even though there is nothing objectionable in it. Some people were roaming in the market, and the local residents asked them to go back home,” he said.