Ahead Of Census, Kerala Govt Issues Fresh Order Ruling Out NPR Implementation
The Kerala government on Friday reaffirmed that the NPR will not be implemented in the state under any circumstances, issuing an order to ensure compliance.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 8:20 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant move, the Kerala government on Friday issued a fresh order reaffirming that the National Population Register (NPR) will not be implemented in the state "under any circumstances".
This directive comes at a time when the Central Government is preparing to resume nationwide census. In a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the government said NPR will not be carried out alongside the new census process expected to begin next year.
Government sources said that by explicitly stalling all activities related to the NPR, the state government aims to address and alleviate widespread public concerns that the upcoming census might be clubbed with the population register process.
Earlier on Wednesday, the General Administration (Protocol) Department had issued a notification stating that "all activities connected with the updation of the NPR in the state stand suspended with effect from December 20, 2019."
The new order also stated that all activities pertaining to the updating of the NPR in Kerala have remained suspended since December 20, 2019, and that this moratorium will continue indefinitely.
The CMO statement added that recent rumours suggesting the NPR could be conducted along with the upcoming nationwide census prompted the government to reiterate its position, ensuring that the NPR will not be implemented in Kerala under any circumstances.
It also highlighted that the Kerala Assembly was the first in the country to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The government said it had previously filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the central government over the constitutionality of the CAA.
Kerala, which had been opposing the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for long, is the first state in the country to pass a unanimous resolution in its Legislative Assembly demanding the scrapping of the CAA. Furthermore, the state government had moved the Supreme Court by filing an original suit under Article 131 of the Constitution, challenging the constitutional validity of the amendment. The government maintains that the NPR is the fundamental step toward a nationwide NRC, which it views as "a threat to secularism and constitutional values".
While the census process was previously delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prospect of its resumption had reignited fears regarding the simultaneous collection of NPR data. Amid the concerns, the Kerala government has clarified its policy of bifurcation, stating that while it will cooperate with the general census intended for socio-economic data collection, it will strictly prohibit any data gathering for the NPR.
