Ahead Of Census, Kerala Govt Issues Fresh Order Ruling Out NPR Implementation

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant move, the Kerala government on Friday issued a fresh order reaffirming that the National Population Register (NPR) will not be implemented in the state "under any circumstances".

This directive comes at a time when the Central Government is preparing to resume nationwide census. In a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the government said NPR will not be carried out alongside the new census process expected to begin next year.

Government sources said that by explicitly stalling all activities related to the NPR, the state government aims to address and alleviate widespread public concerns that the upcoming census might be clubbed with the population register process.

Earlier on Wednesday, the General Administration (Protocol) Department had issued a notification stating that "all activities connected with the updation of the NPR in the state stand suspended with effect from December 20, 2019."

The new order also stated that all activities pertaining to the updating of the NPR in Kerala have remained suspended since December 20, 2019, and that this moratorium will continue indefinitely.