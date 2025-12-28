ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Anti-Reservation Protest, Jammu Kashmir Leaders Claim House Arrest

Ruhullah's Office handle on X posted pictures and photos of Police deployment outside his house in Budgam on Saturday night.

Ruhullah had charted a protest and sit-in at Sheri Kashmir Park at Polo View in Srinagar for rationalisation of reservation policy that has among other issues cornered the elected government headed by Omar Abdullah.

Ruling National Conference Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah said that heavy deployment of police was placed outside his residence in Budgam ahead of the scheduled protests today in Srinagar.

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday scuttled the anti-reservation protests in Srinagar by restricting the political leaders from moving out of their homes.

“Armed police have been deployed outside the residence of Hon’ble MP @RuhullahMehdi. Is this a pre-emptive crackdown to silence a peaceful, pro-student demonstration? If yes, it exposes a disturbing fear of dissent. The authorities owe the public an explanation on what this deployment is for. Our plans for tomorrow stand,” Office of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi posted on X.

Ruhullah had announced a protest and sit-in today which was being held at the SK Park in Srinagar and where students and anti-reservation activists were scheduled to participate.

The disgruntled MP had led a protest last year in December outside the residence of chief minister Omar Abdullah, Invoking sharp criticism from some NC legislators who sided with the CM.

Minister for Social Welfare Sakina Itoo had criticised Ruhullah for announcing today's protest against the elected government. Itoo said that the government has approved the rationalisation of the reservation policy and recommended it to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. Ruhullah should protest outside the Lok Bhavan, Itoo said.

Later, the protest was planned at SK Pak in Polo View. PDP legislator Waheed Para's close aide Arif Amin too claimed that Para had been put under house arrest. “Why is a peaceful protest for students’ rights being weaponised?” Amin posted on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir government or the LG administration has not yet reacted to these claims of house arrest by these leaders.