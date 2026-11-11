ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls, Punjab Govt Transfers 20 IAS, 111 PCS Officers

Chandigarh: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, the Punjab government has issued transfer orders for 20 IAS officers, including six deputy commissioners (DCs) and 111 PCS officers.

The order, issued on November 10 by Chief Secretary Kumar Anugreh Prasad (KAP) Sinha, also changes the responsibilities of the additional deputy commissioners, SDMs and other important officers in many districts.

Among IAS officers, Mohali DC Komal Mittal has been appointed as Rupnagar DC, replacing Aaditya Dachalwal, who has been given the charge of Mohali. Patiala DC Himanshu Aggarwal has been given the charge of Ludhiana DC, replacing Himanshu Jain, who has been appointed as Patiala DC, the order stated.

Abhijit Kaplish has been appointed as Barnala DC with additional charge of Commissioner of Barnala Municipal Corporation, while Nirmal Ouseppachan has been posted as DC of Tarn Taran.

Rahul Gupta has been given the charge of Special Secretary, Transport Department, while the services of Rahul have been placed at the disposal of the Department of Cooperation.

Anupam Kaler has been appointed as Special Secretary of Defence Services Welfare and Harpreet Singh has been given the charge of Director of Sports and Youth Services.

Manisha Rana has been appointed as Director of Promotion of Information Technology, while Kanchan has been appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rural Development.

Davyu Goyal has been posted as Additional Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayats, while Pallavi Mishra has been appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Amritsar.

Among PCS officers, Jagjinder Singh Grewal has been transferred from Fazilka to the Amritsar Development Authority as the Additional Chief Administrator of the Housing and Urban Development Department.