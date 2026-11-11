Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls, Punjab Govt Transfers 20 IAS, 111 PCS Officers
The order, issued on November 10 by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, also changes the responsibilities of the additional deputy commissioners, SDMs and other important officers.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Chandigarh: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, the Punjab government has issued transfer orders for 20 IAS officers, including six deputy commissioners (DCs) and 111 PCS officers.
The order, issued on November 10 by Chief Secretary Kumar Anugreh Prasad (KAP) Sinha, also changes the responsibilities of the additional deputy commissioners, SDMs and other important officers in many districts.
Among IAS officers, Mohali DC Komal Mittal has been appointed as Rupnagar DC, replacing Aaditya Dachalwal, who has been given the charge of Mohali. Patiala DC Himanshu Aggarwal has been given the charge of Ludhiana DC, replacing Himanshu Jain, who has been appointed as Patiala DC, the order stated.
Abhijit Kaplish has been appointed as Barnala DC with additional charge of Commissioner of Barnala Municipal Corporation, while Nirmal Ouseppachan has been posted as DC of Tarn Taran.
Rahul Gupta has been given the charge of Special Secretary, Transport Department, while the services of Rahul have been placed at the disposal of the Department of Cooperation.
Anupam Kaler has been appointed as Special Secretary of Defence Services Welfare and Harpreet Singh has been given the charge of Director of Sports and Youth Services.
Manisha Rana has been appointed as Director of Promotion of Information Technology, while Kanchan has been appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rural Development.
Davyu Goyal has been posted as Additional Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayats, while Pallavi Mishra has been appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Amritsar.
Among PCS officers, Jagjinder Singh Grewal has been transferred from Fazilka to the Amritsar Development Authority as the Additional Chief Administrator of the Housing and Urban Development Department.
Amarbir Kaur Bhullar has been transferred from Fatehgarh Sahib to the Small Industries Export Corporation as Additional Managing Director.
Similarly, Shikha Bhagat has been given the responsibility of Additional Deputy Commissioner General in Kapurthala, while Paramdeep Singh has been posted to Bathinda Development Authority from Patiala Development Authority.
Damanjit Singh Mann has been transferred from Patiala to Ludhiana Municipal Corporation as Commissioner. Narinder Singh has been given the responsibility of Additional Chief Administrator in Bathinda Development Authority.
Apart from this, Amol Singh Dhaliwal has been posted as Additional Commissioner of the Transport Department. The concerned officers have been instructed to join the new posting immediately without waiting for new officials replacing them.
The concerned departments have also been asked to make internal arrangements so that the functioning of the vacant posts doesn't halt.
Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 27 had directed the governments of five states, including Punjab, to transfer officers involved in the election process.
The Commission had clarified that officers who are posted in their home districts or have completed three years of posting in any district during the last four years or will complete it by March 31, 2027, should be transferred.
The poll body also asked the Punjab government to submit a report regarding compliance with these instructions by November 30.
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