Ahead Of 2026 Polls, High Command Orders Assam Congress To Consult Grassroots Before Sealing Alliances
In a recent meeting with central Congress leadership, the state leaders of Congress have been asked to consult amongst themselves before going for any alliance.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
New Delhi: With hardly a few months left for the assembly election in Assam, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has directed its Assam leadership to consult with grassroots level leaders across the state before going for a pre-poll alliance.
The directive, according to a senior Congress leader, is to prioritise the sentiment of grassroots-level leaders of the state in an attempt to dethrone the BJP government in Assam.
“We had a crucial meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi and others recently in New Delhi. We have been asked to consult amongst ourselves before going for any form of alliance,” said leader of opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
According to Saikia, during the meeting Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has also been asked to consult with all State leadership of the party before forming any alliance.
“We are always ready to form alliances with like-minded regional parties in Assam given the fact that the Assam-based national parties like NCP, SP and others don’t have so much significance,” said Saikia.
It is worth noting that Congress and seven other political parties in Assam have decided to form a mahajot, an anti-BJP front, ahead of the 2026 elections to the state’s 126-member Assembly.
“We will consult with our district and block level leaders before finalising any decision as far as alliance is concerned,” said Saikia.
In the last Assembly election in Assam in 2021, of the 126 seats, the BJP-led NDA bagged 75 with BJP 60 followed by AGP 9 and UPPL 6 seats.
The mahajot of opposition parties bagged 50 seats in the last election with Congress 29, AIUDF 16, BPF 4, CPI (M) 1 and independent 1.
It is worth mentioning that the BJP has formed a government in Assam since 2016. It was Sarbananda Sonowal, the first BJP Chief Minister, who led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power, ending 15 years of Congress rule. In the second term from 2021, Himanta Biswa Sarma became the Chief Minister of the State.
Talking to this correspondent, senior BJP leader from Assam Manas Deka has expressed confidence that the party will again come to power in the State after the 2026 election.
“Let them (opposition) form all kinds of mahajot. But, people in Assam will always vote for BJP,” said Deka.
Stating that the incumbent Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have always been adopting pro-people policies, Deka said, “the people of Assam have seen the development that took place in the last 9-10 years, ever since the BJP came to power.”
On the contrary, opposition leaders claim that BJP has created a major division in the State on the basis of religion.
“The BJP led state government has always been targeting all who dare to speak against the government's misrule. In fact, the BJP led government has been trying to bring a religious division in the State,” said former MP and senior Congress leader Abdul Khaleque.
