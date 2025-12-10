ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of 2026 Polls, High Command Orders Assam Congress To Consult Grassroots Before Sealing Alliances

New Delhi: With hardly a few months left for the assembly election in Assam, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has directed its Assam leadership to consult with grassroots level leaders across the state before going for a pre-poll alliance.

The directive, according to a senior Congress leader, is to prioritise the sentiment of grassroots-level leaders of the state in an attempt to dethrone the BJP government in Assam.

“We had a crucial meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi and others recently in New Delhi. We have been asked to consult amongst ourselves before going for any form of alliance,” said leader of opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

According to Saikia, during the meeting Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi has also been asked to consult with all State leadership of the party before forming any alliance.

“We are always ready to form alliances with like-minded regional parties in Assam given the fact that the Assam-based national parties like NCP, SP and others don’t have so much significance,” said Saikia.

It is worth noting that Congress and seven other political parties in Assam have decided to form a mahajot, an anti-BJP front, ahead of the 2026 elections to the state’s 126-member Assembly.

“We will consult with our district and block level leaders before finalising any decision as far as alliance is concerned,” said Saikia.

In the last Assembly election in Assam in 2021, of the 126 seats, the BJP-led NDA bagged 75 with BJP 60 followed by AGP 9 and UPPL 6 seats.