ETV Bharat / state

AgustaWestland Scam: Court Issues Notice To CBI On Michel's Release

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday issued a notice to the CBI while hearing a plea for the release of Christian Michel, an accused in the AgustaWestland scam case. Rouse Avenue Court Special Judge Sanjay Jindal fixed the next hearing in the case for December 22.

Michel's counsel said in court that the two investigative agencies, CBI and ED, have been probing the cases for the last 12 years, and his client has been in custody for the last seven years. He said despite being granted bail in the case, Michel is not able to go home and called it a "mockery of justice."

When Special Judge Sanjay Jindal of the Rouse Avenue Court asked Michel's lawyer what he wanted and under what conditions Michel could be released, the lawyer said it is the court's responsibility to ensure that no person remains in custody no longer than the maximum sentence for the case he has been accused of. He said Michel would participate in the trial after being released from custody.

Notably, Michel was granted bail in both the CBI and ED cases related to the chopper scam by the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court, respectively. However, Michel has yet to furnish the bail bond, and his passport expired while he was in custody.