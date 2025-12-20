AgustaWestland Scam: Court Issues Notice To CBI On Michel's Release
His counsel told the court that Michel has been in custody for seven years, while the cases have been probed for the last 12 years.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 6:27 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday issued a notice to the CBI while hearing a plea for the release of Christian Michel, an accused in the AgustaWestland scam case. Rouse Avenue Court Special Judge Sanjay Jindal fixed the next hearing in the case for December 22.
Michel's counsel said in court that the two investigative agencies, CBI and ED, have been probing the cases for the last 12 years, and his client has been in custody for the last seven years. He said despite being granted bail in the case, Michel is not able to go home and called it a "mockery of justice."
When Special Judge Sanjay Jindal of the Rouse Avenue Court asked Michel's lawyer what he wanted and under what conditions Michel could be released, the lawyer said it is the court's responsibility to ensure that no person remains in custody no longer than the maximum sentence for the case he has been accused of. He said Michel would participate in the trial after being released from custody.
Notably, Michel was granted bail in both the CBI and ED cases related to the chopper scam by the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court, respectively. However, Michel has yet to furnish the bail bond, and his passport expired while he was in custody.
Michel, accused of being a 'middleman' in the defence deal, was extradited from Dubai in December 2018, after which the CBI arrested him and filed a chargesheet. According to the CBI, Michel received some of the kickbacks before 2010 and some after it. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also arrested him and charged him in a related money laundering probe.
On October 23, 2020, the court took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI naming 13 people as accused on September 19. The accused include Michel, Rajiv Saxena, AgustaWestland International director G. Saponaro, and Sandeep Tyagi, a relative of former Air Force chief SP Tyagi.
The AgustaWestland case centres on alleged irregularities and kickbacks paid to former defence ministry officials to secure a contract for 12 VVIP helicopters from the British-Italian firm.
