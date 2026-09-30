ETV Bharat / state

Two Sharpshooters Arrested In Rajasthan's Churu, Zigana Pistols And Cartridges Recovered

Anil Kumar and Nitesh Bagadia; the Zigana pistols recovered from them ( ETV Bharat )

Churu: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Sardarshahar police, as part of 'Operation Clean Sweep' arrested two sharpshooters of Rohit Godara and Mahendra Delanga gangs, near Jaisangsar Fanta on Taranagar Road.

Two Turkish Zigana pistols, four loaded magazines, and 49 live cartridges were recovered from the accused. Churu SP Nishchay Prasad M said on September 29, based on information from the AGTF team, Sardarshahar police arrested 26-year-old Anil Kumar, a resident of Hardesar under Bhanipura police station and 28-year-old Nitesh Bagadia, a resident of ward no 25, Sardarshahar. Anil was found in possession of a Zigana pistol, two loaded magazines, and 25 live cartridges. Similarly, Nitesh was found in possession of a Zigana pistol, two loaded magazines, and 24 live cartridges. AGTF's Krishna Meena played a key role in the operation. Police registered a case against both accused under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act at Sardarshahar police station and initiated an investigation.