Two Sharpshooters Arrested In Rajasthan's Churu, Zigana Pistols And Cartridges Recovered
The accused Anil Kumar and Nitesh Bagadia are reportedly members of Rohit Godara and Mahendra Delanga gangs.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Churu: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Sardarshahar police, as part of 'Operation Clean Sweep' arrested two sharpshooters of Rohit Godara and Mahendra Delanga gangs, near Jaisangsar Fanta on Taranagar Road.
Two Turkish Zigana pistols, four loaded magazines, and 49 live cartridges were recovered from the accused. Churu SP Nishchay Prasad M said on September 29, based on information from the AGTF team, Sardarshahar police arrested 26-year-old Anil Kumar, a resident of Hardesar under Bhanipura police station and 28-year-old Nitesh Bagadia, a resident of ward no 25, Sardarshahar.
Anil was found in possession of a Zigana pistol, two loaded magazines, and 25 live cartridges. Similarly, Nitesh was found in possession of a Zigana pistol, two loaded magazines, and 24 live cartridges. AGTF's Krishna Meena played a key role in the operation. Police registered a case against both accused under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act at Sardarshahar police station and initiated an investigation.
Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rajgarh Abhijeet Patil, in-charge of the AGTF team in Churu, stated that the source and supply network of the weapons recovered from the accused are being investigated. Police are trying to determine who purchased the weapons, who are behind them, and what potential crime they were intended to be used in. Police are also investigating the accused's possible gang connections and their role in organized crime.
Based on the facts that emerge during the investigation, action may be taken against other accused as well. Over 70 illegal weapons recovered: According to the AGTF, more than 70 illegal weapons have been recovered and approximately 60 cases registered so far this year as part of the ongoing campaign against illegal weapons in Churu district.
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