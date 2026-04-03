AGTF Busts 'MD' Drug Factory On Jodhpur Rooftop, Rs 3 Crore Worth Narcotics Seized
Police raid rooftop drug lab in Jodhpur, seize MD and chemicals, arrest accused, main smugglers still absconding after major crackdown.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Jaipur: In a major crackdown on the illegal trade of synthetic drug MDMA (popularly called MD, molly or ecstasy), the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) carried out a big operation in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
The team busted an MD manufacturing unit being run from the rooftop of a house in the Banad police station area.
Police seized 3.055 kg of ready-made MD and 55 kg 725 grams of hazardous chemicals from the spot. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 3 crore in the international market.
The accused, identified as Ganpatram Beniwal (40), a resident of Mandli (Balotra), was arrested on the spot. Police said he set up the drug unit at his house to repay a loan of Rs 12 lakh after striking a deal with smugglers Asuram alias Lucky, and Bhanu from Sanchore. The recovered chemicals indicated a plan to manufacture another 60 kg of MD.
Action Based On Intelligence Inputs
AGTF Additional Director General (ADG) Dinesh M N said the agency had been receiving continuous inputs about large-scale MD supply to drug peddlers in Jodhpur.
Acting on a tip-off received by ASI Rakesh Jakhar, a team was formed under the supervision of SP Gyan Chand Yadav and ASP Narottam Lal Verma. The team then laid a trap and moved swiftly on the information.
Drugs Being Dried On Mattress Under Bulb Light
AGTF, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), District Special Team (DST) and Banad police jointly surrounded the house, located in a deserted area, during the night. When the team reached the rooftop, they found MD being dried on a mattress under a bulb, with drums of chemicals and electric stoves scattered around.
Police seized 3.055 kg of MD, along with dangerous chemicals such as dichloromethane, Max Fine Chem substances, de-ionised water, and other equipment, including an electric stove, nine buckets, steel utensils, and tools used for drying drugs.
Hunt On For Main Accused
Officials said ASI Rakesh Jakhar and constable Sumer Singh played key roles in the operation, while ASI Ramesh Kumar Yadav provided technical support. The Banad SHO Lekhraj and DST in-charge Khet Singh led the on-ground action.
The investigation has been handed over to Additional DCP Amrit Lal Jingar. Police teams are now conducting raids to nab the main accused, Asuram alias Lucky, and Bhanu, who are currently absconding.
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