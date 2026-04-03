ETV Bharat / state

AGTF Busts 'MD' Drug Factory On Jodhpur Rooftop, Rs 3 Crore Worth Narcotics Seized

Jaipur: In a major crackdown on the illegal trade of synthetic drug MDMA (popularly called MD, molly or ecstasy), the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) carried out a big operation in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The team busted an MD manufacturing unit being run from the rooftop of a house in the Banad police station area.

Police seized 3.055 kg of ready-made MD and 55 kg 725 grams of hazardous chemicals from the spot. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 3 crore in the international market.

The accused, identified as Ganpatram Beniwal (40), a resident of Mandli (Balotra), was arrested on the spot. Police said he set up the drug unit at his house to repay a loan of Rs 12 lakh after striking a deal with smugglers Asuram alias Lucky, and Bhanu from Sanchore. The recovered chemicals indicated a plan to manufacture another 60 kg of MD.

Action Based On Intelligence Inputs

AGTF Additional Director General (ADG) Dinesh M N said the agency had been receiving continuous inputs about large-scale MD supply to drug peddlers in Jodhpur.

Acting on a tip-off received by ASI Rakesh Jakhar, a team was formed under the supervision of SP Gyan Chand Yadav and ASP Narottam Lal Verma. The team then laid a trap and moved swiftly on the information.